Olivia Culpo Pops in White-Hot Crop Top, Shorts & Mules To Play Pool With Her Dad

Olivia Culpo was sharply dressed this week to enjoy some quality time with her father.

The influencer and actress posted a new Instagram Stories video, playing pool alongside her father, Peter Culpo. For the occasion, Olivia wore a monochrome white outfit featuring a pair of high-waisted short shorts. Completing her attire was a sleeveless crop top with a sweetheart neckline, creating a two-piece set.

When it came to footwear, the “Venus as a Boy” star’ s shoes of choice hailed from Dolce and Gabbana. Olivia’s now sold-out Keira mules featured white leather uppers with wide crossed front straps atop thin soles. Angled thick heels, likely totaling 3-4 inches in height, completed the set with a wedge-like base.

Olivia’s attire distinctly contrasted the cozy matching pajamas she wore with her sisters Aurora and Sophia for the holidays in Dec. 2022: long-sleeved sets featuring allover prints of gingerbread men.

When it comes to shoes, Olivia often veers towards trendy silhouettes from luxury brands. The influencer can be regularly seen in pointed-toe heels, boots and strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Stuart Weitzman. For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

