rrobserver.com
Rain, snow and high winds
While today and tomorrow will remain calm and tranquil, Sunday will get a little dicey with rain, snow and wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Enjoy the day — unsettled weather arrives Sunday!”. While snow accumulation will be low in RR, water can freeze in cold temperatures and...
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
Traffic delays expected during PNM transformer move
A PNM relocation job might impact your drive Friday.
rrobserver.com
Sunny today, weekend has high chances for snow
After yesterday’s wind, today is more calm with practically no wind and higher than average temperatures. Though, New Mexico tends to be bipolar some weeks and there is a high chance for snow over the weekend. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Thursday and Friday will be beautiful in the...
KOAT 7
Voluntary evacuation in place after reports of a strong odor in Valencia County
A voluntary evacuation order is in place in parts of Valencia County, after fire crews received numerous calls of a strong odor in the area. Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said callers began alerting fire officials around 6 pm, Friday. Areas affected include Rio Communities, the eastern part of Belen, and areas south of Tome. No injuries have been reported at this time.
rrobserver.com
More roads approved for improvement and reconstruction
The city of Rio Rancho City Council’s focus has been on road improvement due to the number of voters that said it was RR’s main problem. “Roads are our priority right now. We’re going to try to get it done a little bit at a time,” Mayor Gregg Hull said.
Drivers beware: Massive electric transformer heads to Rio Rancho on freeway, highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are being warned to watch out for a roughly 112-thousand pound shipment of electric gear that’s expected to be carted through the north end of the metro-area Friday. The slower moving shipment is slated to move through Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho on January 13 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. […]
Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco. Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for […]
rrobserver.com
New fire code adjusts regulations on weed burning
According to Fire Chief James Defillippo, the fire code for the city of Rio Rancho has not been updated since 1990. That is in the process of changing. Defillippo proposed to City Council on Jan. 12 to replace the current ordinance with a new one. “The fire burning regulations have not been updated for a while,” he said.
Construction begins for Mesa del Sol complex project
Bernalillo County officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the start of the project.
KRQE News 13
Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe
Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents …. Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused of trying …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/mistrial-called-in-case-of-man-accused-of-trying-to-kill-new-mexico-officer/. Durango releases 2022 crime statistics. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/durango-releases-2022-crime-statistics/. New Mexico...
KOAT 7
Office of Inspector General report shows violations at Westside Emergency Housing Center
The city is moving forward on making a section of the Gibson health hub an emergency shelter. Meanwhile, the city's Westside Emergency Housing Center is subject to an investigation by the office of the inspector general for alleged poor conditions. The WEHC has been subject to criticism since being converted...
corralescomment.com
Lots of changes ahead for Corrales this year
Projects in Corrales that have languished for years could finally unfold in the coming year, but that probably won’t include the plagued pathways along Corrales Road in the business district. With a flush session of the state Legislature getting underway, Corrales may come away with funding to complete the...
More than 60,000 vacuums recalled because they could catch fire
More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to officials.
City of Albuquerque to build new fire station in response to increase call volumes
The city said it already has the money for the fire station and expects to break ground later this year.
KOAT 7
Fatal crash under investigation in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened at Garcia Street NE and Central Avenue SE. A moped and vehicle hit each other Tuesday night. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital and died there, according to APD. The area...
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
KRQE News 13
Shoppers seek out local farmers as egg prices rise
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cost of eggs continues to skyrocket as a result of supply chain issues and the avian flu. Now, people are getting creative to find the best purchase for less. Around 5% of egg-laying hens have been killed by the avian flu. As a result,...
John Deere to allow farmers to fix their own equipment
It's a battle that's been fought for years.
MDC authorities: Inmate death under investigation
An inmate was determined to be dead this morning.
