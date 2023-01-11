ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Rain, snow and high winds

While today and tomorrow will remain calm and tranquil, Sunday will get a little dicey with rain, snow and wind. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Enjoy the day — unsettled weather arrives Sunday!”. While snow accumulation will be low in RR, water can freeze in cold temperatures and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sunny today, weekend has high chances for snow

After yesterday’s wind, today is more calm with practically no wind and higher than average temperatures. Though, New Mexico tends to be bipolar some weeks and there is a high chance for snow over the weekend. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Thursday and Friday will be beautiful in the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Voluntary evacuation in place after reports of a strong odor in Valencia County

A voluntary evacuation order is in place in parts of Valencia County, after fire crews received numerous calls of a strong odor in the area. Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said callers began alerting fire officials around 6 pm, Friday. Areas affected include Rio Communities, the eastern part of Belen, and areas south of Tome. No injuries have been reported at this time.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

More roads approved for improvement and reconstruction

The city of Rio Rancho City Council’s focus has been on road improvement due to the number of voters that said it was RR’s main problem. “Roads are our priority right now. We’re going to try to get it done a little bit at a time,” Mayor Gregg Hull said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco. Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

New fire code adjusts regulations on weed burning

According to Fire Chief James Defillippo, the fire code for the city of Rio Rancho has not been updated since 1990. That is in the process of changing. Defillippo proposed to City Council on Jan. 12 to replace the current ordinance with a new one. “The fire burning regulations have not been updated for a while,” he said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe

Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents …. Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused of trying …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/mistrial-called-in-case-of-man-accused-of-trying-to-kill-new-mexico-officer/. Durango releases 2022 crime statistics. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/national/durango-releases-2022-crime-statistics/. New Mexico...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Lots of changes ahead for Corrales this year

Projects in Corrales that have languished for years could finally unfold in the coming year, but that probably won’t include the plagued pathways along Corrales Road in the business district. With a flush session of the state Legislature getting underway, Corrales may come away with funding to complete the...
CORRALES, NM
KOAT 7

Fatal crash under investigation in Southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened at Garcia Street NE and Central Avenue SE. A moped and vehicle hit each other Tuesday night. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital and died there, according to APD. The area...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shoppers seek out local farmers as egg prices rise

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cost of eggs continues to skyrocket as a result of supply chain issues and the avian flu. Now, people are getting creative to find the best purchase for less. Around 5% of egg-laying hens have been killed by the avian flu. As a result,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

