Grand Rapids Business Journal
ChoiceOne adds new leader, promotes three employees
A local bank recently welcomed a new leader in Holland and made some promotions among other offices. Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank earlier this week said it hired David Huisman as vice president and commercial loan officer and promoted Josh Hucul to vice president of lending technology, Jamie Sheffer to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA AML) investigator and Britney Herrygers as branch manager for the North Muskegon branch.
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Announces Ashli Schoonmaker as New Marketing Director
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids announces the newest addition to its management team as Ashli Schoonmaker has been named Marketing Director for the open-air shopping destination in Byron Center, MI.
GR greenlights housing, two outdoor bars, and first-of-its-kind medical facility
Multiple public hearings are underway at the City of Grand Rapids Planning Commission. Two approved expanded outdoor seating for area bars and restaurants.
Best Places To Eat In Grand Rapids Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan is a food lover's paradise, with a wide variety of restaurants offering everything from classic American cuisine to international flavors. Here are some of the best places to eat in Grand Rapids:
Does lack of sunlight in West Michigan got you down? Sunshine Station available at this library.
HOLLAND, MI -- Holland’s Herrick District Library is inviting the community to take a seat at its new, cozy Sunshine Station equipped with light therapy lamps to help people through the dreary winter season. It comes at a time when West Michigan has lacked sunlight, consistently dealing with cloudy...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
WWMTCw
USDA announces $1.5 million to improve turkey processing facility in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that they are expecting to improve meat processing facilities across West Michigan. As part of a $12 million dollar investment, the USDA Rural Development is expected to use $1.5 million to improve and expand the meat processing facility in Grand Rapids.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
Historic, riverfront Grand Rapids building to be renovated for apartments, offices
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based construction and development firm is seeking up to $500,000 in incentives to transform a three-building complex on Front Avenue NW along the Grand River into 16 apartments and office space. The project at 974 Front Ave. NW will renovate and breathe new...
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Stores. Will Grand Rapids Lose Theirs?
No doubt the brick and mortar segment of the retail industry is struggling. People are shopping online so much that they are not visiting their favorite stores for in-store shopping, and it's been especially difficult for the home good market. Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the leaders in home...
WWMTCw
Faster internet service coming to thousands in Allegan County
A 70 million dollar project will bring faster broadband internet services to some 12,000 homes in Allegan County. The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to pay Southfield-based broadband infrasture provider 123.NET, nearly 18 million dollars to complete this project within two years. The money is coming from a variety...
$6M would be invested in Muskegon parks under plan that includes new director, advisory board
MUSKEGON, MI – More than $6 million in neighborhood park upgrades are planned throughout the city of Muskegon, with much of the funding coming from COVID-19 relief funds. The Muskegon City Commission tentatively approved a several-year plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funds and beach parking revenues for much-needed improvements, including reopening of bathrooms whose conditions required closures.
probrewer.com
Elk Brewing Company Equipment For Sale | Grand Rapids, MI
After 8 years of dedicated service in the community and industry, Elk Brewing of Comstock Park & Grand Rapids, MI elected to close its doors and sell all machinery, equipment, and assets via online auction with Orbitbid.com, Inc. Auction highlights: Complete 2016 Psycho Brew 15-BBL Brewing System, 2016 SPX Flow...
Kalamazoo residents criticize school board for superintendent resignation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community members used Thursday’s school board meeting to criticize the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education for administrative upheavals in the past month. In response, board members pleaded for trust from the community, saying there were “good reasons” for the Dec. 12 resignation of superintendent Rita...
Fox17
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
Nonalcoholic beverage shop celebrates grand opening in GR
A new bottle shop in Grand Rapids has opened its doors, stocked with items to support a sober lifestyle.
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
