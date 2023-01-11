ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

ChoiceOne adds new leader, promotes three employees

A local bank recently welcomed a new leader in Holland and made some promotions among other offices. Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank earlier this week said it hired David Huisman as vice president and commercial loan officer and promoted Josh Hucul to vice president of lending technology, Jamie Sheffer to assistant vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA AML) investigator and Britney Herrygers as branch manager for the North Muskegon branch.
HOLLAND, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Faster internet service coming to thousands in Allegan County

A 70 million dollar project will bring faster broadband internet services to some 12,000 homes in Allegan County. The County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to pay Southfield-based broadband infrasture provider 123.NET, nearly 18 million dollars to complete this project within two years. The money is coming from a variety...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

$6M would be invested in Muskegon parks under plan that includes new director, advisory board

MUSKEGON, MI – More than $6 million in neighborhood park upgrades are planned throughout the city of Muskegon, with much of the funding coming from COVID-19 relief funds. The Muskegon City Commission tentatively approved a several-year plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funds and beach parking revenues for much-needed improvements, including reopening of bathrooms whose conditions required closures.
MUSKEGON, MI
probrewer.com

Elk Brewing Company Equipment For Sale | Grand Rapids, MI

After 8 years of dedicated service in the community and industry, Elk Brewing of Comstock Park & Grand Rapids, MI elected to close its doors and sell all machinery, equipment, and assets via online auction with Orbitbid.com, Inc. Auction highlights: Complete 2016 Psycho Brew 15-BBL Brewing System, 2016 SPX Flow...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

