ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Legal Notices-Non-government

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Rd NE, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

County Commission begins the new year

The Sandoval County Commission met for the first time this year in their biweekly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12. Several things are staying the same with the way the meeting is constructed, but a few things will be different. The chair and vice chair switched positions this go round with Commissioner...
ksfr.org

Sarah Boses New Santa Fe School Board President

The Santa Fe School Board has named Vice-President Sara Boses as its new President for the calendar year. Outgoing President Kate Noble said after four years in the top spot, it was time for someone else to take over. Usually, the presidency changes every year, but with COVID board members preferred the stability of keeping her in the position, but Noble says the pandemic better controlled it’s time to step aside.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions

New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and …. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused...
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

New fire code adjusts regulations on weed burning

According to Fire Chief James Defillippo, the fire code for the city of Rio Rancho has not been updated since 1990. That is in the process of changing. Defillippo proposed to City Council on Jan. 12 to replace the current ordinance with a new one. “The fire burning regulations have not been updated for a while,” he said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s new utility regulators hold first open meeting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now more than two years after New Mexico voters approved an overhaul of the state’s utility regulating body, the new Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is up and running. Appointed by the Governor, three new PRC commissioners held their first open meeting Wednesday as they prepare to tackle major decisions involving utility […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: APS closure proposal, Anti-abortion ordinance, Windy Wednesday, Budget proposal, Internet access

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] APS proposal means big changes at several schools; could force students to transfer – APS is proposing to close a handful of schools and turn some into early childhood centers or multi-use outdoor schools. Five schools are on the chopping block, most of them are in the North […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRQE News 13

U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month

Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

More roads approved for improvement and reconstruction

The city of Rio Rancho City Council’s focus has been on road improvement due to the number of voters that said it was RR’s main problem. “Roads are our priority right now. We’re going to try to get it done a little bit at a time,” Mayor Gregg Hull said.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy