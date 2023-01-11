Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
rrobserver.com
Block closes out first Sandoval County Commission meeting of 2023 with a bang
Sandoval County Commissioners met for the first time in 2023 Wednesday in Bernalillo. The lengthy meeting saw a few changes and the debut of newly appointed Commissioner Joshua Jones. As the two-hour meeting neared its end, District 2 Commissioner Jay Block gave a fiery speech that touched on several issues in America.
KOAT 7
Office of Inspector General report shows violations at Westside Emergency Housing Center
The city is moving forward on making a section of the Gibson health hub an emergency shelter. Meanwhile, the city's Westside Emergency Housing Center is subject to an investigation by the office of the inspector general for alleged poor conditions. The WEHC has been subject to criticism since being converted...
kunm.org
FRI: No mask or vax needed for roundhouse, Leg aims to end abortion bans, + More
Health and safety measures to expect at the Roundhouse in 2023 - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. During the 2023 legislative session, it’s looking like there will be no requirement for vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Roundhouse, nor any requirement to wear masks. Rules specific to the two...
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Non-government
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Sandoval County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 1500 Idalia Rd NE, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004.
New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee releases proposal for $9.4 billion budget
Thursday, the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) released it's $9.4 billion dollar budget recommendation.
rrobserver.com
County Commission begins the new year
The Sandoval County Commission met for the first time this year in their biweekly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12. Several things are staying the same with the way the meeting is constructed, but a few things will be different. The chair and vice chair switched positions this go round with Commissioner...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County Sheriff to cross commission over 400 officers from surrounding departments
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office started an effort to multiply it's force and better serve the community. DASO started a month long process to cross commission over 400 police officers from NMSU, Mesilla, Hatch and Anthony, New Mexico. Doña Ana County Sheriff,...
searchlightnm.org
Eastern New Mexico is restricting abortion — one ordinance at a time
PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico, the latest battleground in New Mexico’s fight over abortion, drew 100 people from across the state on Tuesday as Roosevelt County Commissioners overwhelmingly passed an ordinance to severely limit access to reproductive rights. The county is one of several communities on the Texas...
ksfr.org
Sarah Boses New Santa Fe School Board President
The Santa Fe School Board has named Vice-President Sara Boses as its new President for the calendar year. Outgoing President Kate Noble said after four years in the top spot, it was time for someone else to take over. Usually, the presidency changes every year, but with COVID board members preferred the stability of keeping her in the position, but Noble says the pandemic better controlled it’s time to step aside.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and …. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused...
rrobserver.com
New fire code adjusts regulations on weed burning
According to Fire Chief James Defillippo, the fire code for the city of Rio Rancho has not been updated since 1990. That is in the process of changing. Defillippo proposed to City Council on Jan. 12 to replace the current ordinance with a new one. “The fire burning regulations have not been updated for a while,” he said.
KOAT 7
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
KOAT 7
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes $750 tax rebate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor's budget is $9.4 billion and she wants $1 billion to go right back to New Mexicans. This is something House Republicans are on board with. “This is the taxpayers' money. Right? And I think taxpayers have and families have a better idea of how to spend that money than the government,” Rep. Jason Harper from Sandoval County said.
New Mexico’s new utility regulators hold first open meeting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now more than two years after New Mexico voters approved an overhaul of the state’s utility regulating body, the new Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is up and running. Appointed by the Governor, three new PRC commissioners held their first open meeting Wednesday as they prepare to tackle major decisions involving utility […]
KRQE Newsfeed: APS closure proposal, Anti-abortion ordinance, Windy Wednesday, Budget proposal, Internet access
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] APS proposal means big changes at several schools; could force students to transfer – APS is proposing to close a handful of schools and turn some into early childhood centers or multi-use outdoor schools. Five schools are on the chopping block, most of them are in the North […]
U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
NMDOT honors two employees that rushed to help injured worker
The state's Department of Transportation is honoring two of its employees.
Santa Fe Reporter
Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month
Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
rrobserver.com
More roads approved for improvement and reconstruction
The city of Rio Rancho City Council’s focus has been on road improvement due to the number of voters that said it was RR’s main problem. “Roads are our priority right now. We’re going to try to get it done a little bit at a time,” Mayor Gregg Hull said.
