Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling ) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang.

And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently.

Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne.

Velma ‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two episodes will then premiere each week until the finale on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Additional voices to listen for in Season 1 include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Velma ‘s team of executive producers also includes Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Velma , then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be checking it out tomorrow?

