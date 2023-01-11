Sadie Sink has always had a theatrical streak. Growing up as one of five children, she had a built-in cast of characters to enlist in creating her own musicals and plays. “My brother and I were partners in crime,” she says. “We were so annoying and loud and constantly demanding attention. Eventually my mom just wanted to get us out of the house.” After stints in community and regional theater, Sink would eventually land on Broadway before making the jump to the small screen as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things—a role that garnered the New Jersey native countless fans (and countless streams of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”). With 2022’s The Whale, the now 20-year-old has captured film critics’ attention for her portrayal of Ellie, the estranged and merciless daughter of a morbidly obese housebound teacher (Brendan Fraser). Here, Sink discusses the Darren Aronofsky-directed film and how she feels about the end of the Netflix sci-fi series that made her famous.

