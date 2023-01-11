Read full article on original website
Gucci Goes Long and Lean for First Show Since Alessandro Michele’s Departure
Men’s Fashion Week for the fall 2023 season is officially underway in Italy. And this year has already been marked by monumental moments, with even more on the horizon. On Friday, January 13, Gucci unveiled its first collection since Alessandro Michele announced his departure from the brand which he transformed into a maximalist, gender-neutral global phenomenon since his appointment as creative director in 2015. No word yet on who will be his successor, but industry insiders are anxiously awaiting an announcement; in the meantime, collections are being crafted by an in-house team of designers. The day prior, London designer Martine Rose made her debut in Florence. Presenting as Pitti Uomo’s guest designer, (a position that was previously occupied by another British contemporary, Grace Wales Bonner,) Rose put a righteous spin on the typical menswear silhouette. Keep up with our favorite looks from the season, here.
What to Watch Now That You’ve Binged Emily in Paris
There’s plenty to love about the Netflix series Emily in Paris: creator Darren Star’s quippy scripts, filled with endlessly quotable one-liners; Emily’s (Lily Collins) eccentric wardrobe; Mindy’s (Ashley Park) even more eccentric wardrobe; enviable shots of the Parisian skyline; The Hot Chef himself (Lucas Bravo), along all the other precious, fallible characters in what has become one of the streamer’s most-watched shows to date. Season three was released on December 22nd to much fanfare—and most viewers binged all 10 episodes within a matter of days (or, if you’re a superfan, in 24 hours. We see you).
Margot Robbie’s Latest Red Carpet Look Contains an Unexpected Twist
At the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Margot Robbie walked the red carpet in an intricate Chanel number that apparently took 750 hours to make and featured chantilly lace, silk tulle, bugle beads, and feathers. For the UK premiere of Babylon just a few days later, though, Robbie went in a completely differently direction. On Thursday night, the actress stepped out in London wearing one of the simplest looks we’ve seen her in to date, but the ensemble included an unexpected element, which brought it to a whole other level.
Sadie Sink Shows No Mercy
Sadie Sink has always had a theatrical streak. Growing up as one of five children, she had a built-in cast of characters to enlist in creating her own musicals and plays. “My brother and I were partners in crime,” she says. “We were so annoying and loud and constantly demanding attention. Eventually my mom just wanted to get us out of the house.” After stints in community and regional theater, Sink would eventually land on Broadway before making the jump to the small screen as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things—a role that garnered the New Jersey native countless fans (and countless streams of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”). With 2022’s The Whale, the now 20-year-old has captured film critics’ attention for her portrayal of Ellie, the estranged and merciless daughter of a morbidly obese housebound teacher (Brendan Fraser). Here, Sink discusses the Darren Aronofsky-directed film and how she feels about the end of the Netflix sci-fi series that made her famous.
Hong Kong DJ who broadcasted for 6 decades dies at 98
Cordeiro died Friday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021. It gave no cause of death.
There’s No Stopping Rachel Sennott
Auditioning for a horror movie via video call comes with its pitfalls—try explaining all that screaming to your concerned Airbnb neighbors—but Rachel Sennott takes it all in stride. After her breakthrough role in Shiva Baby, the actor simultaneously irked and charmed audiences in the satirical slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, in which she plays Alice, a self-obsessed podcaster. In the film, Sennott showcased her knack for embodying the most cringeworthy aspects of Gen Z—lovingly, of course. In conversation with W, she talks about collaborating with her best friend, the director Emma Seligman, and their upcoming project, Bottoms, which also stars Sennott’s pal Ayo Edebiri.
Inside the Mind of Nitram Star Caleb Landry Jones
You may not have heard of Caleb Landry Jones, but you’ve definitely heard of his filmography. In 2017 alone, the Texas-born actor starred in four of the year’s biggest films, showing his range from horror in Get Out to action-comedy alongside Tom Cruise in American Made. In Nitram, though, he takes center stage for a dark character study about the disturbed, isolated man behind the deadliest mass shooting in Australia’s history. But Nitram isn’t necessarily a violent film that has the viewer peering through their fingers in fear; it’s a slow-moving, bleak story, brilliantly driven by Jones, who was more than up for the task.
The Many Worlds of Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe wears a Richard Quinn dress; Lisa Eisner Jewelry rings from Broken English Jewelry; stylist’s own tights. There is no one quite like Janelle Monáe. Since arriving on the scene, the eight-time Grammy nominee’s inability to be anything but her authentic self has made her a powerhouse player in both the music and the film industries. Even with these accolades, her latest foray into acting, in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is one she considers among her most challenging, and a dream come true. As both Helen and Andi Brand, Monáe’s knack for world building was streamlined into two distinct characters with a shared goal: retributive justice. The result? A performance that perfectly balances comedy, drama, and, well…mystery, leading her to be a tour de force in a stacked cast.
Claire Foy Wants to Break Some Rules
Women Talking is one of those pared back films that gets right to the point. There are no bells and whistles, just a group of women, trying to decide how to react in the face of violence. It’s a story that relies on the actors’ strengths to transport the viewer into the world of a conservative Mennonite community, and it’s performances like Claire Foy’s that make Sarah Polley’s film a successful one. No one has ever doubted Foy’s prowess as an actress—her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown earned her three Emmy nominations and two wins—but in Women Talking, she proves her ability to embody a character with nothing more than a polyester dress, some socks, and a powerful story.
Mia Goth Is Not Your Average Scream Queen
At the start of 2022, Ti West’s film X received accolades as one of the best new-wave horror films of the year. So when news broke that Pearl, the prequel to the A24 slasher film would be released just a few months later, fans were thrilled. Cowritten by and starring Mia Goth, Pearl not only met the expectations of its predecessor but allowed the British actress to showcase her full acting abilities. Her shrill screams paired with her naturally high-pitched voice—not to mention a several minutes long monologue—made her a viral phenomenon while securing her spot among the ranks of this generation’s top scream queens (despite the fact that she actually doesn’t care for horror movies that much).
All the Must-See Art Shows of 2023 (So Far)
Describing the early 2023 arts calendar as “stacked” feels like an understatement. The sheer number of exhibitions, group shows, retrospectives, and openings is overwhelming in both number and scale. But fear not: we’ve put together a list of the highlights from the first few months of this year in New York City, Los Angeles, and other select cities throughout the United States. Consider this your grab-bag guide to the can’t-miss exhibitions of the season, and check back often—we’ll be updating this list as more events roll in.
