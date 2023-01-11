ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, SD

KEVN

Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Points of contention and opportunities for SD and 9 tribes to work more closely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are points of contention, but also opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek, who gave the annual State of the Tribes address Thursday before a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wells Fargo Launched a $20 million Invest Native Initiative for Native American communities across six states, including South Dakota. The initiative aims to address housing, small businesses, and financial health in Arizona, New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota over the next two years by “looking to build on relationships cultivated over many years and to strengthen the capacity of Native-led organizations,” according to the company’s release.
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota eyes property tax relief

(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s House Taxation Committee Thursday discussed two bills that would reduce property taxes. House Bill 1043 would exempt $100,000 of the "full and true value" of owner-occupied single-family homes. House Bill 1052 would change eligibility requirements for a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Renewed interest in Black Hills lithium mining draws attention

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills is no stranger to mining, mostly gold, silver, and uranium, but now there’s a new addition to the mining line-up ... lithium. It has the ability to store a lot of energy in a small volume. You can find it in the batteries of toys, cell phones, electric vehicles as well as appliances. Lithium batteries can last up to six years, which makes it a useful substance for appliances.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
ARIZONA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Teacher shortage continues to worsen in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed increase of state aid for education went down from Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 to FY 2024. According to a report by Stu Whitney from South Dakota News Watch, this is a cause of concern for the future of teachers in South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Gov. Noem proposes legislation that will aid growing pains in workforce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. The prime sponsor of the legislation will be Sen. Jim Stalzer. He states, “A great deal of benefits come from growing our workforce and increasing the number of licensed professionals in our state.”
ARIZONA STATE
sdpb.org

House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut

A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Nonprofit tagged to enroll low income South Dakotans in monthly internet discount program

A Sioux Falls nonprofit is one of five recipients nationally of a new grant to connect people to the internet. Roughly one in six South Dakotans don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to state data from 2021. In Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city, roughly 15% of households lack internet access at home or on a mobile device, based on a 2020 survey.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy

Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Job openings at South Dakota’s five interstate highway welcome centers

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor seasonal positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90. Seasonal workers are needed to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

