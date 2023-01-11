Police: Woman found stabbed in burning apartment

Police are searching for a killer after a woman's body was found with apparent stab wounds inside a burning apartment in east Las Vegas.

Firefighters dispatched to an apartment in the 3800 block of east Charleston Boulevard, near Pecos Road, discovered the body just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Medical personnel declared the woman dead at the scene, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The woman was not publicly identified as of this report.

As of this writing, LVMPD revealed no information about a possible suspect in the killing.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.