McIntosh County annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade held Saturday
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County held their annual MLK Day parade this Saturday morning. Parade Committee members say it’s the biggest one they’ve ever had. It was a beautiful day, fit for a parade, as local church groups, city leaders and community members marched down Northway Street in the parade.
Liberty Co. kicks off weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marks the start of a weekend full of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the time he spent in Liberty County. It all leads up to the big parade that steps off from the Bradwell Institute on Monday. This year’s theme is “Reconciling...
Georgia Southern University honors Martin Luther King Jr. with kick-off celebration
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University helped kick off our region’s remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The faculty, staff, students, and the community gathered today to reflect on how Dr. King changed our country and our culture. They also looked ahead to the future. Groups from...
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
Quincy Hills is Statesboro’s 2023 MLK parade Grand Marshal
Mr. Quincy Hills has been named Grand Marshal of the 2023 Statesboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. The parade will be Monday, January 16, at 2pm in downtown Statesboro. “Bulloch NAACP is pleased to present the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Grand Marshal. We extended this honor to Mr. Hills as a token of our appreciation for the work he’s done and continues to do in his service to the students at Langston Chapel Middle School. We recognized that his service to these students goes beyond the walls of the learning environment, and it is because of this that we bestow this honor to him. We sincerely appreciate your service, Mr. Hills, as you continue to shape and grow future leaders through your continued efforts in your role at Langston Chapel Middle School.”
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
U.S. Sec. of Agriculture joins Savannah MLK day of service project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, but community members came together to honor his legacy a little early Thursday with a day of service. It’s a day they’ve had circled in their calendars. “Unfortunately, for the past two years, we were...
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
Savannah Christian, Benedictine investigating after students used racial slurs at basketball game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah private schools said they are investigating after claims of Benedictine students using racial slurs. A basketball coach for Savannah Christian said on Twitter it happened after a game this week at Savannah Country Day. The Benedictine students were not playing that night, but bystanders said they just showed up.
No injuries in Richmond Hill home explosion
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. Friday, a home explosion occurred in Richmond Hill. No one was injured in the incident on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane. According to Bryan County Battalion Chief and Arson Investigator Tim Stillwell, the garage saw the most damage. There was no vehicle inside at […]
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with...
One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. Police say one man received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. He has been taken to the hospital.
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’: Effingham Co. parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the school district
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three Effingham Co. students are taking the district to federal court for claims of civil rights violations. The parents of those students say they want to put an end to open racism. It’s all detailed in a 12-page Civil Rights lawsuit involving students at Effingham...
Jury selection for Rincon parade attack trial to start in late January
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — A judge has set a date for jury selection to start in the trial against a Rincon resident accused of driving into a crowd of people during a parade last summer. In the Effingham County Courthouse Thursday, a judge announced jury selection for Anthony Rodriguez, 39,...
