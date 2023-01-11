ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

wtoc.com

MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Quincy Hills is Statesboro’s 2023 MLK parade Grand Marshal

Mr. Quincy Hills has been named Grand Marshal of the 2023 Statesboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. The parade will be Monday, January 16, at 2pm in downtown Statesboro. “Bulloch NAACP is pleased to present the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Grand Marshal. We extended this honor to Mr. Hills as a token of our appreciation for the work he’s done and continues to do in his service to the students at Langston Chapel Middle School. We recognized that his service to these students goes beyond the walls of the learning environment, and it is because of this that we bestow this honor to him. We sincerely appreciate your service, Mr. Hills, as you continue to shape and grow future leaders through your continued efforts in your role at Langston Chapel Middle School.”
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

U.S. Sec. of Agriculture joins Savannah MLK day of service project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, but community members came together to honor his legacy a little early Thursday with a day of service. It’s a day they’ve had circled in their calendars. “Unfortunately, for the past two years, we were...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

No injuries in Richmond Hill home explosion

RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. Police say one man received non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. He has been taken to the hospital.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section

Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

