Mr. Quincy Hills has been named Grand Marshal of the 2023 Statesboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. The parade will be Monday, January 16, at 2pm in downtown Statesboro. “Bulloch NAACP is pleased to present the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Grand Marshal. We extended this honor to Mr. Hills as a token of our appreciation for the work he’s done and continues to do in his service to the students at Langston Chapel Middle School. We recognized that his service to these students goes beyond the walls of the learning environment, and it is because of this that we bestow this honor to him. We sincerely appreciate your service, Mr. Hills, as you continue to shape and grow future leaders through your continued efforts in your role at Langston Chapel Middle School.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO