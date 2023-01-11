By the time you read this, you should be making your reservation for Valentine’s Day, assuming you want to eat at one of Oklahoma City’s best fine dining restaurants and not wait 90 minutes at a middle-of-the-road chain joint. Truthfully, though, you don’t need to wait until February. Restaurants would love to see you in that dining-out dead space between New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Very happy to see you. So, we have a brief roundup of OKC’s best fine dining spots.

