okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Kenny
Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Kenny and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
'I literally thought somebody was trying to break in': Veteran speaks out on pranks
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Matthew Lemieux, an Oklahoma City resident and Air Force veteran, is speaking out about teenagers kicking at his door and taking off — saying such episodes can be especially hard on those with anxiety. According to him, those who have had near-death experiences...
OKC preemie born 12.5 ounces turns one, survives first-of-its-kind surgery
We have an update on a baby we told you about in September 2022 - born at just 22 weeks gestation.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
Homeless artists showcase artwork in OKC gallery
Artists who are or have experienced homelessness are showcasing some of their work to the public.
Photos: 103 dogs in need of loving homes in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog or cat, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have over 100 dogs in need of a loving home.
okcfox.com
Malcolm previews the OKC Boat & RV Show
Malcolm Tubbs heads to the State Fairgrounds to preview the OKC Boat & RV Show. For more information on when it takes place and how much tickets cost click here.
news4sanantonio.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Local business owners explain how egg prices are impacting them
The owner of a Tulsa diner talked about how egg prices are impacting his bottom line. Farmers told 2 News why the prices are rising.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma country singer-songwriter Cutter Elliott donates guitar to School for the Blind
OKLAHOMA CITY-–Oklahoma School for the Blind students were treated to a free concert and their Jazz Band received a new guitar -- thanks to Cutter Elliott, a singer-songwriter and rising star in Oklahoma country music. Elliott, age 27 from Norman, and his guitar player-producer-manager Paul Reeves wanted to give...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Thespian Festival
The Annual Oklahoma Thespian Festival starts Friday, Jan. 13th, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15th, at Southmoore High School. Fox 25's Shelby Love talks with Lauren Peck-Weisenfels about what the festival is all about. The three day event features workshops, college auditions, play works, and more for students. For more...
Metro apt building on 2nd week without working elevators
Troubles at a multi-level apartment building continue, as it has gone nearly two weeks without working elevators.
KOCO
Oklahoma City pizza shop closing doors later this month
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City pizza shop is closing its doors after 18 months of serving the community. Venn Pizza on Britton announced Thursday that it's closing permanently. The Oklahoma City pizzeria's last day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. Open the video player above to see some of...
Man stabbed during fight at Scissortail Park
A man was stabbed in the leg after a fight at Scissortail Park escalated on Wednesday afternoon.
visitokc.com
Fine Dining in OKC
By the time you read this, you should be making your reservation for Valentine’s Day, assuming you want to eat at one of Oklahoma City’s best fine dining restaurants and not wait 90 minutes at a middle-of-the-road chain joint. Truthfully, though, you don’t need to wait until February. Restaurants would love to see you in that dining-out dead space between New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Very happy to see you. So, we have a brief roundup of OKC’s best fine dining spots.
okcfox.com
DNA Galleries hosts art show featuring the work of artists experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Artists who have experienced homelessness will be displaying their artwork at the DNA Galleries in the Plaza District during January and February. The exhibit will be put on display at DNA Galleries from Jan. 12 through Feb. 5 and is free to the public. The...
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
