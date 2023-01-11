ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Kenny

Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Kenny and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Thespian Festival

The Annual Oklahoma Thespian Festival starts Friday, Jan. 13th, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15th, at Southmoore High School. Fox 25's Shelby Love talks with Lauren Peck-Weisenfels about what the festival is all about. The three day event features workshops, college auditions, play works, and more for students. For more...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City pizza shop closing doors later this month

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City pizza shop is closing its doors after 18 months of serving the community. Venn Pizza on Britton announced Thursday that it's closing permanently. The Oklahoma City pizzeria's last day will be Saturday, Jan. 21. Open the video player above to see some of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Fine Dining in OKC

By the time you read this, you should be making your reservation for Valentine’s Day, assuming you want to eat at one of Oklahoma City’s best fine dining restaurants and not wait 90 minutes at a middle-of-the-road chain joint. Truthfully, though, you don’t need to wait until February. Restaurants would love to see you in that dining-out dead space between New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Very happy to see you. So, we have a brief roundup of OKC’s best fine dining spots.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

