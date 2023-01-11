Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Sheriff T.K. Waters goes unopposed in election
Barely two months after taking office, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters retained his job unchallenged for a full four-year term as the qualifying deadline for Duval County’s spring elections passed Friday. Waters had faced the prospect of a challenge for the sheriff’s post last week, when retired assistant chief Lakesha...
wjct.org
Legal costs are climbing in Jacksonville redistricting fight
The city has potentially paid over $150,000 in fees to outside law firms and consultants in its attempts to draw and defend Jacksonville City Council district maps, according to a Times-Union review of invoices. The hour-by-hour accounts of work done by those attorneys and a consultant, contained within the invoices,...
wjct.org
Jair Bolsonaro; New College of Florida; Democratic strategy
From leader of a country — to Florida man. And no, we’re not talking about Donald Trump. The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is hanging out in Orlando these days. And some — including members of Congress — say he shouldn’t be allowed to.
wjct.org
Media roundtable; record heat
Jacksonville city officials keep doubling down on the city's redistricting maps, despite a federal judge's ruling against them. The city has potentially paid more than $150,000 in fees to outside law firms and consultants in its attempts to draw and defend district maps, according to a Florida Times-Union review of invoices.
wjct.org
Lakesha Burton decides against second run for sheriff
Calling it a "hard decision," former assistant police chief Lakesha Burton says she will not run again for Jacksonville sheriff after her loss last year. Burton was one of five Sheriff's Office veterans who ran for the top cop's job in 2022 due to the early retirement of former Sheriff Mike Williams. She was one of four Democrats initially running and ultimately finished second to Sheriff T.K. Waters, a Republican.
wjct.org
Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing program
Jacksonville University is expanding its accelerated bachelor’s degree program in nursing with the addition of a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic. The accelerated program offers a path to a bachelor's degree in nursing in just one year. JU said the program strives to meet the growing need for nurses...
wjct.org
MLK Day brings a full slate of events
Dueling breakfasts take place today in Jacksonville to honor the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The NAACP’s “official 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Community Empowerment Breakfast” will include speaker Aramis Ayala, the recent Democratic Florida attorney general candidate who battled with former Gov. Rick Scott over her anti-death penalty stance when she was a prosecutor.
wjct.org
Frigid temperatures will grip North Florida this weekend
A cold snap is on track to grip the Sunshine State this weekend. This substantial temperature drop follows immediately behind a squall line of heavy rain and few strong thunderstorms that tracked across Florida on Thursday night and Friday. Early on Friday afternoon, the squall line was approaching Miami and...
wjct.org
Nassau deputy kills woman pointing gun, sheriff says
A Nassau sheriff's deputy shot and killed a woman pointing what appeared to be a rifle in the underbrush outside her home early Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Bill Leeper said the deputy fired at Donna Dale, 47, when he saw a rifle in the darkness of a palmetto thicket in Hilliard.
wjct.org
Four Seasons; struggling veterans; Jax culinary scene; National Anthem sensation
The Jaguars are on a roll, and it turns out that more of your money is going to pay for improvements around the stadium. Jacksonville City Council OK’ed a revised $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company. The plan is to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront.
wjct.org
1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach
1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
Comments / 0