Calling it a "hard decision," former assistant police chief Lakesha Burton says she will not run again for Jacksonville sheriff after her loss last year. Burton was one of five Sheriff's Office veterans who ran for the top cop's job in 2022 due to the early retirement of former Sheriff Mike Williams. She was one of four Democrats initially running and ultimately finished second to Sheriff T.K. Waters, a Republican.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO