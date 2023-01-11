ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Deal Alert: Buy a Nintendo Switch Gaming Console, Get $35 Dell eGift Card

The Nintendo Switch deals from Black Friday are all but a memory. If you want to pick up a Switch right now, this is the best deal available. Dell is offering a bonus $35 Dell egift card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch console for $299.99. Buy Nintendo Switch, Get...
IGN

Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo Are Now Available

Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming's most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming's most popular and iconic collectibles. The Sephiroth amiibo is available to purchase right now from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. And for fans of Kazuya, you can pick him up too.

