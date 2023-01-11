Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Digital Game Sale, Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo, and More
Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, grab the Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo before they become hard to find, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, a Razer wireless gaming headset for only $35, and more.
IGN
Deal Alert: Buy a Nintendo Switch Gaming Console, Get $35 Dell eGift Card
The Nintendo Switch deals from Black Friday are all but a memory. If you want to pick up a Switch right now, this is the best deal available. Dell is offering a bonus $35 Dell egift card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch console for $299.99. Buy Nintendo Switch, Get...
IGN
Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo Are Now Available
Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming's most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming's most popular and iconic collectibles. The Sephiroth amiibo is available to purchase right now from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. And for fans of Kazuya, you can pick him up too.
IGN
Aussie Deals: How the DualSense Edge Feels, What it Does Differently, Preorder Info, and More!
In 1998 I was poor. Hand-me-down underpants poor. Living in a rural town, no job poor. Launch PS1 with a busted pack-in controller, so we'll have to tap-steer through Gran Turismo with this arcade stick poor. Those were dark, RSI-ridden days. Understandably, no small sense of wonder was felt when...
Comments / 0