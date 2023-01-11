Read full article on original website
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - A Sea of Promises
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 8 - A Sea of Promises. 12:10 Look Around for Information about the Island. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Outpost: Infinity Siege - Official Announcement Trailer
Enjoy this three-minute trailer for Outpost: Infinity Siege, an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Ranger that includes base-building and RPG elements. Oh, and piloting mechs, too. It's due out in Q3 2023.
IGN
Marvel Future Fight - Official January 2023 Update: Moon Temple Defenders Trailer
A new update for Marvel Future Fight features the ability to equip new uniforms for Shadow Shell (Moon Temple Defenders), War Tiger (Moon Temple Defenders), and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Anniversary Special). The update also brings the ability to explore Area 13 during Dispatch Missions, and new hero tier upgrades for Shadow Shell (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the January 2023 update for the mobile RPG.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey Review
One Piece Odyssey reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman on PlayStation 5. Also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC.
IGN
Why You Should be Afraid of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Bosses – IGN First
“When first facing a boss, you usually start out in despair, thinking there is no way you can beat it. Figuring out when a boss is open to attack and finding clues on how to beat it through trial and error by yourself is what I see as the most enjoyable part of a boss battle. Not giving the player too many hints is something we’ve been conscious about since the Nioh series, and that hasn’t changed for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.”
IGN
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
IGN
Out of Exile - Official Trailer
Recently paroled thief Gabe Russell is back at it again. After a botched armored car robbery turns up the heat from the FBI, he'll have one last shot if he hopes to escape and provide a new life for himself and his estranged daughter.
IGN
PG-13 vs. R? How M3GAN Opens the Door to Young Horror Fans
Blumhouse's overnight sensation M3GAN has reignited comparisons between "PG-13 horror" and "R-rated horror." Some are quick to downplay PG-13 horror titles because the rating restricts detailed gore or mature themes, failing to comprehend that horror cinema should be available to all ages and tolerances. Others recall the 2000s period, where intentionally grotesque slashers were chopped into mass marketable PG-13 hackjobs — and later released in full as physical media unrated cuts. It's a more nuanced conversation than social media word counts deserve, all swirling around an A.I. "American Girl meets American Psycho" automaton that's giving Chucky's popularity a run for his money with a $30 million premiere weekend box office.
IGN
Genesis Avatar Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 10: Heroes' Genesis Avatar Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Genesis Avatar itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Genesis...
IGN
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 - Official Trailer #2
Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming on February 1 on Disney+. Check out the latest trailer.
IGN
A New League of Legends Spinoff Just Leaked
A League of Legends spinoff title for PC and consoles is reportedly in the works. First reported by Polygon, the leak comes from South Korea's games rating committee. According to the leak, the game is titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and has been rated for PC and console.
IGN
Bahamut Boss Guide
This IGN page covers Part 02: Betrayal?'s Bahamut Boss Fight in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII PSP and the Reunion versions from the Walkthrough. Below, you can find information on Bahamut itself, and the best way to make swift work of this boss fight in the game. Boss Battle -...
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for January 12, 2023 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Reigning Inferno Bundle and the Volcanic Destruction Blast Free Roam Emote. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
IGN
Japanese Escape Games: The Abandoned Schoolhouse
Japanese Escape Games: The Mansion of Tricks is the twelfth entry in this escape-the-room mystery-adventure game series. Point at the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and this game goes on.
IGN
Best Knull Deck
Knull was recently added to Marvel Snap’s Pool 5 card list during The Power Cosmic season, and we’re going to show you how to build one of the best Knull decks. Using Knull won’t make or break a build, but he can be used to enhance a Deathwave deck.
IGN
League of Legends Mystery Champion
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the clues provided thus far within League of Legends. Each day in-game for nine days, a new riddle is provided relating to a specific Champion, who you must then use in a game/be on a team with during that day to complete the mission.
IGN
Best Sentry Deck
Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Will Have Captain America: Civil War-Level Consequences for the MCU
According to a producer at Marvel, the upcoming finale to the Ant-Man trilogy could have massive stakes for the rest of the MCU, setting up a series of catastrophic dominoes leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development,...
