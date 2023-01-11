ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FAA outage: What brought US domestic flights to a standstill?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZd5W_0kBC3Yog00

A corrupt computer database file has been initially blamed for a “major” Federal Aviation Administration IT failure that grounded thousands of domestic flights across the United States on Wednesday morning.

The catastrophe arose because the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which keeps pilots and other airport staff updated with real-time information about aviation hazards and airport facilities across American airspace, reportedly stopped processing data.

“Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack,” the FAA said .

“The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this issue and take all needed steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again.”

The FAA is trying to find out if any one person or “routine entry” into the database was responsible for the corrupted file, an official familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The same file corrupted both the main system and its backup, people familiar with the review, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters .

More than 11,300 flights were delayed or cancelled on Wednesday in the first national grounding of domestic flights in almost 20 years, according to the news organisation.

The system is used to notify both pilots and airport and ground staff of incidents that may affect take-offs, landings and routes, including: air shows and parachute jumps, military exercises affecting airspace, volcanic ash clouds, obstacles close to airfields, significant flocks of birds likely to cause bird strikes or closed runways and taxiways.

“NOTAMs are essential for the safe continuation of global air travel,” aviation analyst Alex Macheras told The Independent .

“These essential notices and directives ultimately keep the world’s aviation sector, specifically flight crew and all personnel concerned with flight operations, informed and up to speed with latest air travel-related directives, operational updates, security, weather and warnings.

“With a system failure affecting NOTAMs, operations will be disrupted almost immediately and this will soon be felt elsewhere across the world, including for flights waiting to depart to the US.”

Unable to guarantee passenger safety without vital information available, the FAA had no choice but to order airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9am EST [2pm GMT] on Wednesday “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information”.

Flights already airborne were allowed to continue their journeys and land as normal, however.

The disaster left travellers stranded in airport departure lounges across the country – many tweeting away their frustration – with schedules in chaos, thousands of planes grounded on the tarmac and no word on when the system would be back up and running as engineers scrambled to fix the problem.

US president Joe Biden and his transport secretary Pete Buttigieg assured the public that the FAA was doing all it could to restore NOTAM and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre moved to dismiss speculation by stating that there was “no evidence of a cyberattack” being responsible for the disaster and that the Department of Transportation (DoT) would be conducting “a full investigation into the the causes”.

The FAA subsequently announced that the problem had been resolved and that flights would be able to continue, with airports gradually resuming departures but facing a nightmarish backlog as a result of the outage.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the United States following an overnight outage to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety information to flight crews,” it said in a tweet.

“The agency continues to look into the cause of the initial problem.”

Mr Buttigieg reiterated the DoT’s intention to find out precisely what had caused the chaos, tweeting: “I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps.”

As planes returned to the skies, NBC News reported that the FBI had likewise seen no evidence that hackers were to blame for the crisis, citing a senior law enforcement official, as well as security experts who believed “a bad software update” was the more likely cause.

Until the internal investigations are completed, we will not know for sure precisely what caused the NOTAM malfunction.

However, air industry insiders were quick to suggest on social media that the system in question is vulnerable to overzealous use, with users allegedly too often prone to uploading needless posts, which can leave flight planners swamped and forced to sort through multiple pages when they have limited time at their disposal, causing them to, potentially, miss out on key information relevant to their journey.

Speaking on BBC News, business correspondent Victoria Valentine underlined the scale of the problem by pointing out that the NOTAM system can include up to 200 pages of information for a single long-haul flight , which, given that there were 21,464 flights scheduled to take off from 19,000 airports across the US on Wednesday, amounts to an awful lot of data.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
msn.com

American Airlines retaliated against cabin crew who reported illnesses caused by toxic fumes on aircraft, say federal investigators

American Airlines retaliated against employees who reported work-related illnesses, per the DOL. Cabin crew said they were discouraged from reporting illnesses after jet fumes entered the cabin. Flight attendants accused the firm of docking their attendance points after reporting the incident. Slide 1 of 5: Millions of holiday travelers may...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Larry Lease

Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery Airport

An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft.Photo byMiguel Ángel SanzonUnsplash. An American Airlines employee was killed on Saturday after being "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The employee has not yet been identified, and the airline has not released an official statement on the incident. The ground worker, who has been reported as a baggage handler, was reportedly pulled into one of the plane's engines while the aircraft was parked at a gate with the parking brake set. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, and a preliminary report is expected to be released within the next two to three weeks. The airport suspended operations after the incident but resumed service on Saturday evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy