Martin County, NC

Prisoner who escaped in Martin County captured

By Jason O. Boyd, Adrianna Hargrove, Caitlin Richards
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday morning while in court in Martin County has been captured.

Brian O’Neal Powell was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m., according to Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning’s Facebook page . Deputies and members of the Williamston Police Department found him in an abandoned home at 409 East Main Street, not far from the Governmental Center, Manning said.

Powell was then taken to the Magistrate’s Office, where he was served with outstanding warrants for trafficking in opium along with additional charges related to his escape. He was given a $2.6 million secured bond.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.

Powell was initially in court after being taken into custody on outstanding warrants for trafficking opium. While he was making an appearance in district court on additional charges, he escaped from a deputy while being moved from the courtroom area of the Governmental Center to the Magistrate’s Office.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove reported that at one point, the Martin County Chamber of Commerce and other businesses had their doors locked during the search for the prisoner.

