Boil water advisory issued for Saline Co. Rural Water District 1

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County Rural Water District 1 is under a Boil Water Advisory.

The advisory was issued Wednesday due to a loss of pressure in the water system. A loss of pressure can lead to a drop in chlorine residuals which help prevent bacteria from developing in the water system.

Until the water is tested and shown to be safe to consume, rural water district 1 customers should do the following:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Customers who have questions about the order should contact the water system at 785-668-2596 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

