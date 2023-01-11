ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Canes’ Brind’Amour selected to coach NHL All-Star team

By Amber Trent
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5wXE_0kBC3EPO00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes head coach will be going to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.

Officials said Wednesday that Rod Brind’Amour “earned the honor as head coach of the Metropolitan Division team with the highest points percentage as of Jan. 11.”

This will be Brind’Amour’s second year to coach an All-Star team, and he was the first “head coach to represent Hartford/Carolina” at the All-Star event in 2022,” Carolina Hurricanes officials stated.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov picked for 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Since joining the Hurricanes as the head coach, he has led them to division titles in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, which are the team’s first division championships since 2005-06, officials said.

And Brind’Amour also holds another first for a Hurricanes head coach: He has also won the Jack Adams Award, officials stated.

The NHL All-Star Weekend takes place in Sunrise, Florida on Feb. 3 and 4.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators

MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and lasted until […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV channel, game info

Detroit Red Wings (18-15-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-27-2) Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: Saturday night's showdown at Little Caesars Arena is a clash between one team that's sinking, losers of three straight (Blue Jackets) and a team fighting their way back into the playoff race (Red Wings). Tonight's game could be a battle of the left wingers with Detroit's Lucas Raymond taking on the veteran, Patrick Laine of Columbus.
DETROIT, MI
FOX8 News

North Carolina man charged with theft of $2K in Target merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, […]
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
93K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy