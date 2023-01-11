Read full article on original website
Related
Homemade country-style fudge
Today, I will be making fudge for a special holiday treat. I have never had a batch of this candy fail me yet! (Knock, knock on wood!) Honestly, I think that this is probably one of the easiest fudge recipes to create. Waiting for it to set up and harden is absolutely the hardest part!
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Classic Chili Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Chili.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
eattravellife.com
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Popculture
Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor
Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
money.com
How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker
As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦
We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.
Air-fried chicken without breading
Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.
Wrapped In Crust: Mini Pies & Quiches
Lots of comfort food starts with a crust, and we used one recipe to create in several ways. Try this simple crust recipe that is perfect for creating delicious mini pies and quiches. Butter Crust. • 1¼ cups flour. • 1 stick salted butter. • ¼ cup chilled water...
Comments / 0