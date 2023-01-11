Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Gators Forward Colin Castleton Eclipses 1,000-Point Mark at Florida
Colin Castleton becomes the first Gators player to surpass the 1,000-point total in orange and blue threads since Chris Chiozza in 2018.
