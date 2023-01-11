ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. supervisor chair hopeful, but ‘everyone should be skeptical’ of politicians on homelessness

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CV1Au_0kBC2GD300

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. It came almost a month after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homeless crisis in the city.

So why did it take this long?

In an interview with LA's Morning News, Supervisor Janice Hahn said believes the county was trying other things to solve the crisis before declaring a state of emergency.

“I think there was this sense that we did not need to declare a state of emergency, that we were gonna try all these other tactics,” she explained.

“But, I think maybe now, it’s a new day. I think the fact that Karen Bass is the new mayor of Los Angeles, coming in with a new passion, a new dedication, a new set of eyes that wants to join with the county to solve this problem. We have a new county supervisor, Lindsey Horvath. She’s young, she’s passionate. And last night in Long Beach, the new mayor there – Rex Richardson – got his colleagues to also declare a state of emergency for homelessness.”

Hahn added that she feels there's a "better sense of cooperation."

"I've talked more to Karen Bass in the last week than I talked to the last mayor over nine years," she said.

When it comes to voters believing politicians who haven’t achieved results, Hahn said she thinks everybody should be “skeptical”, but added that voters “consistently vote to tax themselves to solve this problem.”

“They gave the city of Los Angeles more money to build housing, so they’re still having hope that we’re gonna solve this problem,” she said.

Listen to Hahn’s full interview in the audio above.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 2

Related
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Supervisors approve L.A. Youth Count

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a homeless count specifically for homeless county youth, ages 16 to 24, in an effort to more accurately identify and provide services to that demographic. The motion authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis, 1st District, proclaims the Great Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update

UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Confusion at Pasadena City Hall: Who Is This “Deputy Mayor”?

In a December 31, 2022, press release Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Public Information Officer listed the guests in Mayor Victor Gordo’s Rose Parade “1907 autocar bus.”. There was one odd title for field representative Vannia De La Cuba. She was referred to as “…Vannia De La Cuba who is the deputy to the Mayor …”
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur

El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
ALTADENA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy