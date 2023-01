| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Wednesday.

Curtis Davion Pearson had last been seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that he had been found.

Further details were not released.

Updated Jan. 11, 2023, 9:13 p.m.