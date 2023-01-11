Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
Related
Two people killed in East Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in East Memphis Saturday morning. At approximately 3:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Titus Road, and East Mallory Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people on the ground shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at...
Deadly double shooting in east Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avnue. and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at this time. This […]
Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD
UPDATE: The city-watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch […]
2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. The driver involved did stay...
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis
The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.
WSMV
Man wanted for Midtown bar shooting arrested in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of following a woman out of a Midtown bar and shooting her has been arrested in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vandalism and other gun-related offenses, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Terry was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding.
Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Man describes horror of beating by carjackers dressed as police officers at Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a carjacking at the Hilton hotel in East Memphis where robbers posed as police officers spoke to FOX13 about the crime from a hospital bed in his home state of New York. Police said the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon. Junior, who requested his...
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
Westwood murders: Residents concerned about their safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local residents are reeling, worried about four murders that happened over the last two months. Those who live in the Westwood community are talking about the incidents that occurred between November and January. “It’s crazy. It sounds like something out of a movie,” said Westwood resident...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Life Lounge shooting that injured multiple victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that left multiple victims injured on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. at Life Lounge located at 6153 Mount Moriah Road. Police say officers arrived...
neareport.com
126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old
MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
Six armed men posing as police wanted for carjacking at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men posing as police officers carjacked a victim and stole their BMW at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday, Memphis Police said. Police are looking for six men who they say carjacked a person at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 in the afternoon. Police say […]
Still no arrests in New Year’s Day club shooting; police seek persons of interest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two individuals who might have more information about a nightclub shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital on New Year’s Day. Just hours into the new year, shots rang out at Life Lounge in the 6100 block of Mt. Moriah Road in Hickory Hill. When officers arrived […]
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0