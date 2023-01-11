ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Deadly double shooting in east Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avnue. and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at this time. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD

UPDATE: The city-watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City Watch […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries. The driver involved did stay...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for Midtown bar shooting arrested in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of following a woman out of a Midtown bar and shooting her has been arrested in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vandalism and other gun-related offenses, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Terry was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old

MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
MARION, AR
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
