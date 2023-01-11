Read full article on original website
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
wcyb.com
Local leaders: Both Bristols better when they work together
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — With the new year, comes a new change in leadership on many local city councils. That's the case on both sides of Bristol. Two states -- but one community -- make up Bristol. Now, there are two new mayors on both sides of the state line.
wcyb.com
City of Bristol, Virginia responds to AG lawsuit over landfill
(WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia issued the following response to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over the ongoing issues at the city landfill. The City of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of...
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
wcyb.com
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
wcyb.com
HOPE for Bristol to rent system to monitor Bristol, Virginia landfill gases and emissions
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The continuance of landfill gases and odors in the air from the Bristol, Virginia landfill is causing concern for some nearby residents -- so much so -- that they are taking matters into their own hands. 'Healing Our Polluted Environment' -- that's the goal of...
wcyb.com
Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
wcyb.com
Bristol abortion clinic facing lawsuit with clinic's property owner
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Women's Health, the only abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities, is now facing a lawsuit with the clinic's landlord. According to court documents, the property located in the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, Virginia, is owned by Kilo Delta, LLC. News 5 learned...
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
wjhl.com
Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA).
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
wjhl.com
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather
Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Kingsport man sentenced to life for possession charges. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Buccaneer comeback effort stymied by Mercer. Washington Co. residents survey storm damage.
wjhl.com
1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire
A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier …. Educator of the Week: Rachel Cinnamon, John Sevier Middle School/Dobyns-Bennett. Milligan’s upset bid of No. 12 Union falls just...
WSET
Washington County, Virginia government building sustains $1.2 million in damage
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Efforts to repair damage caused by a water line break are continuing at the Washington County, Virginia government building. County administrator Jason Berry says insurance adjusters have estimated the damage to be $1.2 million. Berry says the cold snap on Christmas Eve caused a pipe...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans
ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
Looking ahead at all the FUN coming to Marion, Va. in ’23
Ken Heath with Marion, Va., shares with us all of the music, food, and fun that will be happening in “America’s Coolest Hometown” during the rest of this year! For more information go to marionva.org
Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
