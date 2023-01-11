ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

wcyb.com

Local leaders: Both Bristols better when they work together

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — With the new year, comes a new change in leadership on many local city councils. That's the case on both sides of Bristol. Two states -- but one community -- make up Bristol. Now, there are two new mayors on both sides of the state line.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

City of Bristol, Virginia responds to AG lawsuit over landfill

(WCYB) — The City of Bristol, Virginia issued the following response to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over the ongoing issues at the city landfill. The City of Bristol welcomes the opportunity to accomplish its landfill remediation objectives in cooperation with the Virginia Office of...
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

Preparing the roads for snow
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Shooting investigation underway in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A shooting investigation is underway in Bristol, Virginia after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at Eastridge Apartments. Officers say they were on scene of an unrelated call and heard the shots...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol abortion clinic facing lawsuit with clinic's property owner

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Women's Health, the only abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities, is now facing a lawsuit with the clinic's landlord. According to court documents, the property located in the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, Virginia, is owned by Kilo Delta, LLC. News 5 learned...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Sevier Center resident Mary Scherzinger has long expressed concerns about building security at the 11-story downtown apartment building. Now she and fellow residents are getting it, at least for the month of January, after an emergency authorization from Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA).
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather

Greene Co. seeing downed trees amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville BMA approves parking agreement, Cherokee prom plans

ROGERSVILLE — Downtown employees in Rogersville can expect new convenient parking arrangements. At its Tuesday meeting, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a parking agreement with the Hawkins County mayor’s office, the Cherokee High School prom and a request from volunteer firefighters.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Suspended Sullivan Heights band teacher retires

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired. Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Snow falls in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

