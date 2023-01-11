Read full article on original website
LG recalls nearly 57,000 TVs due to risks of tip-over, injury
(WGN/NEXSTAR) – LG is recalling nearly 57,000 TVs and TV stands following reports that the televisions “can become unstable while on the assembled stand” and tip over, posing a risk of entrapment, injury or death, according to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
