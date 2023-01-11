ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Duck Donuts workers training for Lackawanna County grand opening

MOOSIC, Pa. — A popular doughnut chain with Pennsylvania roots is opening this weekend in Lackawanna County. There's a science behind the sprinkling and drizzling at Duck Donuts, and Morgan Banaszeck has mastered it. Banaszeck is one of the head trainers for the international doughnut chain. She's spent the last several days getting staff up to speed at the new store at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies

Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Ashland backs Pioneer Tunnel application for mine reclamation grant

ASHLAND – Borough council voted Wednesday to allow Pioneer Tunnel to apply for a grant to reclaim abandoned mine lands owned by the borough near the tourist attraction. The tunnel wants to reclaim nine abandoned mine features, including a large pit which will need 1.9 Million cubic yards of fill material to reclaim, according to a letter read at the meeting by Ray Jones, borough manager.
ASHLAND, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore has been picked to head the Pennsylvania State Police. Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro picked Maj. Christopher Paris to be State Police Commissioner. Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Car rolls over in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Settlement reached in Halcovage lawsuit

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A lawsuit was filed back in 2021 after four county employees said Commissioner George Halcovage sexually harassed them for years. If the settlement is approved, Schuylkill County must hire a consultant who will propose improvements and develop a new sexual harassment training program. Halcovage denies...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County

Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakefront Contemporary in Lake Ariel

With an unusual three-story height, octagonal footprint, and soaring ceilings — including on its sun porch — this house stands out from just about every other Poconos second home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Contemporary houses...
LAKE ARIEL, PA

