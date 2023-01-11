Read full article on original website
Related
860wacb.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Wilkes County
WILKESBORO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Mount Pleasant Road. A 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on US 421 and struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound in the roadway.
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WXII 12
'Scared me straight to death': Mother and son react to Yadkinville school bus crash near apartment building
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — What started off as a normal Tuesday for Nicholas Arellano and his mother, Michelle Olmos turned a completely different way. The two were asleep in their apartment when suddenly, they heard a loud noise. "I heard a rumble and I said to myself 'what is that...
WXII 12
Driver charged in crash involving Yadkin school bus, food truck, building
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple charges pressed in crash involving a Yadkin County Schools bus Tuesday morning, police say. Sylvia Marie Grice, 53, was operating the panel truck involved in the crash. Grice is being charged with a stop light violation and an unsafe movement violation. The Yadkin County...
qcnews.com
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville woman dies in collision
A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
supertalk929.com
Body discovered in burning vehicle leads to homicide charges in Rural Retreat
A man was arrested and charged with first degree murder Friday morning after police discovered a body inside a burning vehicle in Rural Retreat, VA. A report from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road at around 4 AM.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
wataugaonline.com
Event extended (time): Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC Jan 14th 2023
NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-141800- /O.EXT.KRNK.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230114T1800Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 253 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two. inches. Winds...
Mount Airy parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO a call from Child Protective Services about four-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County […]
Winston-Salem gas station held at gunpoint in attempted armed robbery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department responded to an armed robbery of the Speedway, located at 3600 South Main Street, Saturday. It happened around 2:30 am. People at the business told investigators that the suspect entered the business and demanded money while pointing a gun. Police said when people...
Woman killed in two-vehicle Alexander County collision: NCHP
Mary Keller, 41, was identified as the person deceased.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
WXII 12
Road open after car crash in Pfafftown
PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday night. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. At 11:07 p.m. police said the road was closed while officers investigate the crash. Winston-Salem police told...
Taylorsville Times
Fugitive man arrested Jan. 11, women charged with harboring
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marty Allen Teague, W/M, age 44 of Taylorsville, said Sheriff Chad Pennell. Teague had outstanding warrants in Alexander and Catawba counties and had made threats toward law enforcement. Teague was located at a residence on Telephone Exchange Road in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.
Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
qcnews.com
Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: Twin Poplars - 1737 Tribal Settlement?
Legend has it that after a weeklong battle, the Catawba and Cherokee tribes settled a territorial dispute and joined two trees to commemorate the peace. Along the headwaters of North Carolina’s Catawba River in northern Caldwell County, you could blink and miss the small Warrior Gap community completely. Not to mention two Siamese poplar trees, locally referred to as the Twin Poplars.
WBTV
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
