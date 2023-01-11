ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FAA troubles cause ripple of delays at Harrisburg International Airport

By Taylor Tosheff, Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHLkZ_0kBC1QpI00

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Planes are flying again after a nationwide ground stop on flights across the U.S. this morning. That grounding lasted hours and led to delays and cancellations at airports from coast to coast, including at Harrisburg International Airport.

The FAA says there was a massive computer failure with its Notice to Air Missions system, which delivers key safety warnings for pilots.

No flights were able to take off during that ground stop, which ended around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and caused a ripple effect at airports including HIA. For example, a flight scheduled for departure from the Midstate airport at 11:45 was pushed back to 12:47.

abc27 spoke to a couple hoping to get to Orlando and another woman traveling to Denver, but first, they have to catch their connecting flight.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

“You always try to prepare yourself. It’s like, hope for the best but not be surprised when something like this happens, although something this magnitude — who knows what Newark is going to be like, I can’t imagine,” said one traveler.

“I am flying for a business and so I have an event tonight in Denver, so I’m hoping to not miss it,” said another traveler.

“Airlines have a lot of figuring out to do, what airplanes are available, what crews are available, what city are they in, how can we get them back on a normal system? So that’s going to take some time, so if you’re traveling today or even tomorrow morning, know your flight status before coming to the airport,” advised Scott Miller, spokesperson for HIA.

The White House says the president was briefed, and there is no evidence this was a cyberattack at this point. The Department of Transportation will investigate.

HIA is a smaller airport. Airports like Atlanta, Charlotte, and LaGuardia had to issue their own ground stops because of the backlog.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Harrisburg International Airport recovers from nationwide NOTAM system outage

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of flights were grounded Wednesday morning due to a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system going down. The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) systems gives pilots information about conditions that could impact the safety of the flight while en route. Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) was one of the thousands of airports that had planes still sitting on the tarmac.
HARRISBURG, PA
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
HARRISBURG, PA
DELCO.Today

1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
MOUNT JOY, PA
abc27 News

UPMC to raise minimum starting wage to $18 for employees

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — UPMC announced its plans to increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour within the next few years. UPMC made the announcement Thursday, saying the increased wage is an effort to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in healthcare. The $18 […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WGAL

Setup underway in Harrisburg for inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will swear in its 48th governor on Tuesday. Setup for Josh Shapiro's inauguration is already underway at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. Crews brought in risers for spectators. They also set up the stage and seating areas for dignitaries. Former Govs. Tom Corbett, Tom Ridge,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Update on the fatal two vehicle crash on Route 30

LATIMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Route 15 has since been reopened. A fatal two-vehicle crash has shut down a stretch of Route 15 in Adams County, according to dispatchers. The southbound lanes are closed between Latimore Valley Road/Mountain Road and the exit for Route 94 (Hanover/York Springs) in Latimore Township.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Wants People Moved Out Of Tent City

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The city of Harrisburg is working to get people out of "tent city." Staff from the city's redevelopment authority were at the Mulberry Street encampment today handing out notices. They're asking over 50 people to leave by Thursday, January 19th. City crews plan to return next week to remove everything around the bridge.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Veterans Appreciation Day at the Pa Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday was full of recognition for our veterans at the Pennsylvania Farm Show as people celebrated military appreciation day. “It feels great, it’s wonderful seeing all of the support, everybody coming up, definitely a great time to see a bunch of new faces,” said Matt Leber, Sergeant National Guard. Events like […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $.299 per gallon. On Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Tammy Myers announces Adams Controller bid

A well-known Republican and Gettysburg businesswoman announced her bid Friday morning to become Adams County’s next controller. Tammy Myers, of Littlestown, would like to replace incumbent Controller John S. Phillips when he retires at the end of December. Some 50 Adams County Republicans and business leaders gathered at the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County waste company destroyed 2.6 tons of medications in 2022

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Solid Waste and Refuse Authority (YCSWA) announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it had destroyed over 2.6 tons of unused and expired medication collected over the year 2022. There are 20 York County police department locations that have partnered with YCSWA...
WTAJ

PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy