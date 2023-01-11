Read full article on original website
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only "Neighborhood Brew Passport" programColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
200 gallons of used oil spilled in Colorado Springs, hazmat situation declaredEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs. The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
coloradosprings.com
Kimball's Peak Three Theater founder, owner dies in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs has lost a beloved cinephile. Kimball Bayles, the longtime owner of Kimball's Peak Three Theater, died Wednesday of cancer. He was 70. He's survived by his wife, Sabrina Bayles, and daughter, Marina Bayles. For years, the theater was the only place to see independent films in town and...
Westword
Two Colorado Springs Dispensaries Closed by State Licensing Officials
The two Canna Meds Wellness Center locations, both medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs, have been closed indefinitely by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. According to signs posted on both stores, their medical sales licenses have been suspended by the MED "for violation of the Colorado marijuana code." The MED...
mountainjackpot.com
State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise
With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
Winery & restaurant opens on south end of Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new winery and sit-down restaurant just opened on the south end of Fountain, just off the Santa Fe exit at I-25. In an area with mostly fast food, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery is another option the neighborhood needed. Located at 606 S Santa Fe, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery features […]
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
Hundreds of gallons of oil spills on busy road, into creek
When the city was moving the two waste items on Thursday, Jan. 12, the second one ruptured and spilled out onto the street.
Tibia and fibula of a longneck sauropod discovered near Cañon City
An excavation team in southern Colorado has unearthed two dinosaur fossils. They belong to a longneck sauropod dinosaur, according to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center in Cañon City. The museum will be presenting the fossils to the public later this month. It shared the news this week in a Facebook post explaining that the bones are a tibia and a fibula. The discovery was originally made by someone who "stumbled on" one of the fossils and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. So far it hasn't been revealed exactly where the bones were found...
Newly approved $40 million Colorado venue targets 2024 for first concerts
A new 8,000-seat, outdoor music and entertainment amphitheater in Colorado Springs will host its first concert in summer 2024 after the controversial project received near-unanimous City Council approval early Wednesday following six hours of often passionate debate. The Sunset, as the amphitheater will be called, will be built against a...
Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
Controversial outdoor amphitheater in Colorado Springs gets green light from city council
The Colorado Springs City Council early Wednesday overwhelmingly gave the green light to an 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater that a local entertainment company said will attract top-name concerts and performers to the city's north side but that nearby homeowners feared would bring unwanted noise, parking and traffic to their neighborhoods. The...
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek Hits Preliminary Infrastructure Jackpot
The city of Cripple Creek has hit a preliminary jackpot in its quest for $10 million-plus in infrastructure payouts. Last week, in a short meeting, mostly capped by awards, City Administrator Frank Salvato announced good news on the grant front, a critical part of the city’s efforts to attract workforce housing.
KKTV
Colorado Springs unveils new way of getting garbage off city streets
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cleaning up our city streets just got a lot more high-tech!. The Colorado Springs Public Works Department unveiled its newest cleaning equipment Wednesday: three outdoor vacuum trucks, specifically for inhaling litter left in roadways and medians. “The suction on these is pretty amazing,” said Mayor...
KKTV
Multiple Fort Carson soldiers get into fight in downtown Colorado Springs; 1 man with knife cut to arm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple Fort Carson soldiers got into a fight, leaving one man with a knife cut to the arm. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade as people were leaving the downtown Colorado Springs bars. Officers found several men assigned to different units at Fort Carson in a fight.
Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County
As Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment. "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga. Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said. Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care." While the occasional...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
KRDO
Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com. The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
