Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Jill

Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now open

(Colorado Springs, CO) After months of anticipation, Just Love Coffee Cafe at the Creekwalk opened its doors this week. It is the first eatery of its kind in Colorado Springs. The cafe serves high-quality, hand-roasted coffee blends and a menu with a unique twist - everything is cooked on a waffle iron! This list includes sandwiches, omelets, and a delicious selection of sweet & savory waffles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kristen Walters

Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado

A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Two Colorado Springs Dispensaries Closed by State Licensing Officials

The two Canna Meds Wellness Center locations, both medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs, have been closed indefinitely by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. According to signs posted on both stores, their medical sales licenses have been suspended by the MED "for violation of the Colorado marijuana code." The MED...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

State Laws Against Plastic Bags and Egg Limits Take Many Local Shoppers by Surprise

With the coming of the New Year, a spree of newly implemented laws swept across Colorado, like a bad fiscal storm, causing early 2023 impacts and definite shopper surprises. And unlike years in the past, some of these changes definitely affect the pocketbooks of local residents and shoppers. One of the recent controversial changes was the statewide crackdown on plastic bags at grocery stores.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Winery & restaurant opens on south end of Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A new winery and sit-down restaurant just opened on the south end of Fountain, just off the Santa Fe exit at I-25. In an area with mostly fast food, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery is another option the neighborhood needed. Located at 606 S Santa Fe, Fountain Creek Winery & Eatery features […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Tibia and fibula of a longneck sauropod discovered near Cañon City

An excavation team in southern Colorado has unearthed two dinosaur fossils. They belong to a longneck sauropod dinosaur, according to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center in Cañon City. The museum will be presenting the fossils to the public later this month. It shared the news this week in a Facebook post explaining that the bones are a tibia and a fibula. The discovery was originally made by someone who "stumbled on" one of the fossils and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. So far it hasn't been revealed exactly where the bones were found...
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Pints with a Purpose in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Walter’s Taproom and Brewery is hosting two fundraising events, one on Saturday, Jan. 14, and the other on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to help out the local Pueblo community. On Jan. 14 the Pueblo Rural Fire Station #3319 is holding its annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). According to Walter’s, the […]
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Cripple Creek Hits Preliminary Infrastructure Jackpot

The city of Cripple Creek has hit a preliminary jackpot in its quest for $10 million-plus in infrastructure payouts. Last week, in a short meeting, mostly capped by awards, City Administrator Frank Salvato announced good news on the grant front, a critical part of the city’s efforts to attract workforce housing.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs unveils new way of getting garbage off city streets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cleaning up our city streets just got a lot more high-tech!. The Colorado Springs Public Works Department unveiled its newest cleaning equipment Wednesday: three outdoor vacuum trucks, specifically for inhaling litter left in roadways and medians. “The suction on these is pretty amazing,” said Mayor...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors fed up as population of wild turkeys booming in Douglas County

As Douglas County grows new neighbors arrive every day, but in the Pinery it's taking a bit of an adjustment.  "They seem to think they rule the roost around here," said Ken Swierenga.  Swierenga has proudly lived in the area for 30 years. Rarely is his community divided like this. "Oh, I like them," Bud Thomason said."I consider them filthy," Veronica Bergeron said.  Swierenga and his neighbors aren't talking about people, but instead wild turkeys. Flocks of them roam their yards, pillage bird feeders, and slow traffic every day. "They'll strut across the street," Swierenga said. "They don't care."  While the occasional...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Gas prices rise as major Colorado fuel refinery remains closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices are on the rise once again in Colorado. On average, Colorado Springs gas prices are currently 22 cents higher than this time last week according to GasBuddy.com. The rising gas prices coincide with the shutdown of Suncor, a major Colorado petroleum refinery. Due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
