Winter Weather is coming through High-Country Tomorrow(today) through Saturday. Due to the expected weather Avery County Schools have canceled tomorrow. At the moment Watauga and Ashe County have not canceled but we expect they will likely will soon. App State will operate under Adverse Weather Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) for non-faculty employees from 7 a.m. tomorrow, through 7 a.m. Saturday. We will update you as more information becomes available. Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert, prepared to respond should severe weather calling for wind gusts of 50 miles-per-hour or higher cause outages. The cooperative also advises members to be prepared with the following tips. Keep flashlights and extra batteries, keep extra water for drinking, cooking and for pets. Food items that can be eaten without an oven or microwave such as: canned or dried fruit, energy bars, canned tuna or chicken, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, canned coffee and drinks are a good idea.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO