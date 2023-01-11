Read full article on original website
A Man was Attacked with a Hatchett
On December 31, just after 5:00 PM, a man went to the Watauga Medical Center Emergency Department with a serious slash on his neck. He reported he was attacked with a hatchet by an acquaintance while standing at the bus stop near Watauga Village Drive. After being assaulted the victim fled the area, making his way to the medical center on foot. Boone Officers responded to the Emergency Department, launching an initial investigation, quickly identifying the suspect. Additional Boone Police Department units, with the help of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area of Watauga Village Drive locating Douglas Todd Greene, near a bus stop. Mr. Greene was arrested with a hatchet being found with him. Mr. Greene being charged with one Felonious count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. Mr. Greene was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where he was given a $75,000 secured bond.
Avery Schools Closed for Winter Weather
Winter Weather is coming through High-Country Tomorrow(today) through Saturday. Due to the expected weather Avery County Schools have canceled tomorrow. At the moment Watauga and Ashe County have not canceled but we expect they will likely will soon. App State will operate under Adverse Weather Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) for non-faculty employees from 7 a.m. tomorrow, through 7 a.m. Saturday. We will update you as more information becomes available. Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert, prepared to respond should severe weather calling for wind gusts of 50 miles-per-hour or higher cause outages. The cooperative also advises members to be prepared with the following tips. Keep flashlights and extra batteries, keep extra water for drinking, cooking and for pets. Food items that can be eaten without an oven or microwave such as: canned or dried fruit, energy bars, canned tuna or chicken, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, canned coffee and drinks are a good idea.
Closings And Delays Friday January 13, 2020
Here are the latest weather related announcements for Friday. Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Friday, January 13th. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety. All K-8 students will begin instruction at 10 AM and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. K-8 WVA students will follow the set schedule established by WVA. All high school students will begin instruction at 10:30 AM. Additional information about exams and remote schedules will come from the high school. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 AM. Also, please remember that Monday, January 16th is a scheduled Optional Teacher Workday. No students will report to school on Monday.
Students are Remote Friday and for MLK Day
Students of Watauga, Ashe, and Avery County will have a long unorthodox weekend. Classes in all three counties were remote are remote today, with Teachers given the option to come in or stay home. Additionally school is canceled Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Blowing Rock Holiday Inn announces it's new General Manager
The Holiday Inn Express on Blowing Rock South announced that Vonda Damron is their new General Manager. Damron said “It is an honor to join Holiday Inn Express and its team of dedicated associates, and she look forward to playing an important role in the hotel’s growth in the North Carolina High Country. As general manager, I am ecstatic about the opportunity to make a difference and serve the vibrant and thriving community of Blowing Rock.”
Small Business of the Year Award is seeking Submissions for 2023
Do you know of a small business worthy of recognition?. The 2023 Small Business of the Year award is requesting nominations. Now you have the opportunity to nominate that business and tell why it deserves recognition. There are two ways you can submit nominations. There is a Printable Nomination Form: CLICK HERE.
