(WGN/NEXSTAR) – LG is recalling nearly 57,000 TVs and TV stands following reports that the televisions “can become unstable while on the assembled stand” and tip over, posing a risk of entrapment, injury or death, according to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 60,000 Bissell vacuums are being recalled because they can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to officials. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, certain models of the Bissell Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum are being recalled because the battery pack can overheat and start smoking.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which kitchen gadgets are best for food prepping for the Super Bowl?. It’s not hyperbole to say that the Super Bowl is the number one most important live event of the year. In fact, of the top 30 most-watched broadcasts in American history, the only event that isn’t a Super Bowl is the “Mash” series finale, which aired in 1983, coming in at number nine on the list.
