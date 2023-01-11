ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 10

Brian Mortimore
2d ago

criminal history! no they look like decent, law abiding citizens! keep them in jail for good while keeping them from endangering the public again!

Reply(2)
4
 

nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

2022 homicide; Snow cleanup continues; Traffic stop arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 12, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are now investigating a 2022 death as a homicide. A Wednesday morning traffic stop led police to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Intoxicated Arlington man faces multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department say they have custody of a man who assaulted his girlfriend before stealing a car and driving under the influence. The Brookings Police Department received a call around 11 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a 31-year-old suspect who left a...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Guilty plea for fentanyl dealer that led to a death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man plans to plead guilty to distributing a deadly dose of fentanyl. Court papers filed Wednesday say 26-year-old Rundial Biliu has reached a deal with federal prosecutors. He signed a document admitting to giving fentanyl to someone in September of 2021,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman jailed for store theft

ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
brookingsradio.com

Arlington man charged with stealing pickup and driving drunk in Brookings

An Arlington man is facing grand theft, assault and DUI charges in Brookings. Police Detective Adam Smith says they were notified shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night that a man was leaving a Brookings residence intoxicated. A short time later, officers located a pickup truck in the ditch in...
BROOKINGS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
brookingsradio.com

Brookings police investigate residential burglary

Brookings police are investigating a residential burglary that was reported shortly after 11:00 o’clock Tuesday night on the 600 block of Harvey Dunn. Sometime between 09:00 AM and 10:00 AM, the residence was entered while the tenants were gone. Cash, a Glock pistol and two gaming systems were stolen.
BROOKINGS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police release information on 2022 homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a homicide and trying to track down a killer. The case goes back several months, but authorities recently received autopsy results confirming that 43-year-old Shane Birger died from injuries he sustained outside the Gateway Lounge in 2022. The call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Effort to increase safety signals after fatal Harrisburg train crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A month after a deadly train crash south of Harrisburg, an effort is now underway to increase safety measures at the crash site. A father, mother and daughter were all in their pickup when it collided with the train on 274th street, seriously injuring 44-year old Phil Torgerson and killing 45-year-old Jen and their 12-year-old daughter Kaylee.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One man died after a crash east of Alexandria on Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just after 9:30 Wednesday night. An SUV was eastbound when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle went into...
HANSON COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Charges pending against driver in fatal New Year’s Eve crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a New Year’s Eve fatal crash. On Saturday, December 31, a few hours before the new year, 57-year-old William Pigg collided with 40-year-old Rebecca Earll. Pigg suffered life-threatening injuries. He has charges pending against him. Rebecca Earll from...
CANTON, SD

Comments / 0

