Lincoln County Historical Association’s winter lectures return in February
A common thread that binds the three talks selected for this year’s LCHA Winter Lecture Series is that each speaker has delved deeply into Maine history to learn about certain communities of its people and the influences that shaped them. These stories are dramatic, intriguing, and surprising. The talks...
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Taking care of town business
Before we get too far along into the new year, let’s spend a few moments considering some unfinished Wiscasset business from last year and years past. Maybe 2023 will be the year of taking care of business. We’ll start on Main Street where I’m glad to see that reconstruction...
Alna’s next Ben Brook bridge to get $570K from fed omnibus deal
Alna’s project to replace a 1955 bridge at Ben Brook on Egypt Road is getting $570,000 from the Omnibus bill President Joseph Biden signed this month, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri announced Jan. 11. He said the award follows other efforts in which the town won a $125,000 Department of...
Student vocal lessons resume with Beth Preston
Beth Preston will soon be restarting in-person student vocal lessons in Heartwood Theater’s studio, at 18 Biscay Road in Damariscotta, as one element in Heartwood’s annual cycle of education and performance opportunities for Midcoast youths. For well more than 20 years, veteran teachers/directors Preston and Heartwood AD Griff...
SweetWoods Farm makes maple everything
The smell of freshly milled wood filled the air on a cold January morning in Newcastle. SweetWoods Farm owner Justin Wood was excited to show the new addition he built onto his roadside maple stand – his sugar shack, an antique structure he had trucked to where it is. The sugar shack has become a sugar house.
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
‘The Last Waltz’ kicks off the LCTV series Jan. 22
Lincoln County Television is proud to present three community concerts to help you dance away the winter blues, starting Sunday, Jan 22 at 2 p.m. with Bobby Colwell and friends. Local musicians will bring us the classic sounds of The Band’s farewell concert in a recreation of The Last Waltz, the beloved 1972 concert film directed by Martin Scorcese.
Lady Seahawks get second victory
The Boothbay Region Seahawks girls basketball team improved to 2-8 on the season with a 54-15 win over the visiting Wiscasset Wolverines Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Wolverines dropped to 0-8 with the loss. Magen Burge led Boothbay with 14 points, followed by Anna Gosselin with 13. Kathryn Hibbard pitched in...
