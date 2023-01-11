ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

American News

Homemade crunchwraps bring fast food flavors home: Taste

Americans have a love/hate relationship with fast food. It’s quick, convenient and usually pretty darn delicious. It’s also consistent; a McDonald’s cheeseburger is going to taste the same no matter where in the world it’s ordered from. That familiarity can be comforting. On the other hand,...
Self-Described ‘Alpha Male’ Boycotting M&Ms After Candy Release Supporting Women, Says Men Who Buy M&Ms Are ‘Soft, Woke, Beta Males’

A self-described "alpha male" has decided to boycott M&Ms after the candy released a limited-edition package featuring just their female characters. Nick Adams, an Australian-born right-wing commentator and Trump fan, spoke out against the candy's parent company Mars, Inc., outside of M&M's World in Times Square in New York. Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Absolute Best Pastrami In The US

Like many foods, pastrami has a long and storied history that has played out across centuries and continents. It was first developed in Romania in the 1800s, according to Serious Eats. Known as pastirma,"the product more closely resembled what we know today as beef jerky. In the early 1900s, Jewish...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tasty Bites for Cozy Nights

Gathering to watch a game or cozying up for some binge-watching? Here are recipes for a cheese spread with hot pepper jelly and bacon, jazzed-up deviled eggs, easy Super Loaded Sheet-Pan Nachos, and more to make your night even better. The post Tasty Bites for Cozy Nights appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Florida

There are few foods that are more debated than bagels. There are those who like to keep things simple with plain or poppyseed bagels topped with cream cheese and then there are those who like to get adventurous and opt for flavored cream cheeses and colorful bagels that look like they've been tie-dyed.
FLORIDA STATE
I Tried Heartbeat Hot Sauce (and My Taste Buds Lived to Tell the Tale)

Hot sauce is everywhere. On YouTube and social media, people are out here eating the spiciest food they can find; visit the right restaurant, and you might be unwittingly confronted with a spice challenge that could push you to the edge of consciousness. Most grocery stores these days have pretty expansive hot sauce aisles. Hell, my own apartment is bursting at the seams with hot sauce—between items I’ve been sent, sauces I’ve picked up to try, and just my own regular ol’ faithfuls, bottles overflow from their designated space in the pantry, and threaten to bust through the plastic wall of my refrigerator door. Even with all that hot (sorry) competition, every once in a while, a new contender threatens to push an old standby out of rotation.
Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine + Video

If you like root beer you are going LOVE this alcoholic adult beverage recipe for Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine! Everclear grain alcohol or vodka is sweetened and flavored with root beer extract for this perfect sipping flavored “moonshine” recipe!. Slow Cooker Root Beer Moonshine. This is the first...
UTAH STATE
Northfield NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

