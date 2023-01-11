Hot sauce is everywhere. On YouTube and social media, people are out here eating the spiciest food they can find; visit the right restaurant, and you might be unwittingly confronted with a spice challenge that could push you to the edge of consciousness. Most grocery stores these days have pretty expansive hot sauce aisles. Hell, my own apartment is bursting at the seams with hot sauce—between items I’ve been sent, sauces I’ve picked up to try, and just my own regular ol’ faithfuls, bottles overflow from their designated space in the pantry, and threaten to bust through the plastic wall of my refrigerator door. Even with all that hot (sorry) competition, every once in a while, a new contender threatens to push an old standby out of rotation.

