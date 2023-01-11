Marion County Board unanimously goes on record against assault weapons ban; local enforcement unlikely

Read full article on original website
Marion County State’s Attorney joins with the sheriff and police chiefs to address assault weapon ban
Marion County State’s Attorney Tim Hudspeth met with the county sheriff and police chiefs from communities throughout the county Friday afternoon to develop a unified stance on the assault weapon ban. Afterward, Hudspeth issued a letter to all citizens of Marion County. Hudspeth says the Protect Illinois Communities Act...
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff speaks out against new assault weapons ban
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against the new assault weapons ban in Illinois. He’s not the only law enforcement official who says the new law is unconstitutional. “Myself and many other law enforcement leaders understand this act violates the second amendment of...
Marion and Washington County remain at high COVID transmission levels
Both Marion and Washington County remain at the high community transmission level for COVID-19 in the week ending Thursday. Marion County is reporting nine new hospitalizations and Washington County three. Normally, the CDC tracker also includes new and probably new cases of COVID-19 for each county, but the data is missing this week.
Undocumented man sentenced to 1.5 years for illegal re-entry to U.S. in Benton, IL
(KBSI) – A man originally from Mexico was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois on Wednesday after he admitted to re-entering the U.S. after previously being deported. Jose A. Navarro-Laguna, 41, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after deportation, according to...
Stinks And High Jinks… Both Raised At County Board Meeting
“I wasn’t elected to be a maintenance man.” Those are the words of newly elected White County Sheriff Jordan Weiss. Weiss expressed frustration at the condition of the Sheriff’s office, the County Morgue, the White County Ambulance Building, the annex, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Weiss would later in the meeting express his displeasure about having ARPA funds denied for repairs while the work at the former Carmi Times building continues. County Board Chair Cassie Pigg replied that she’s applied for a grant that would allow for repair to public structures. Weiss was told to go seek bids for the repairs that need made. In addition, the sheriff requested to hire a maintenance person for 15-20 hours per week to assist with the current upkeep. That request was ignored.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
Marion County records another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department has recorded another COVID-19 related death. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow is saddened to announce the female in her 90s was positive at the time of her death, was a long term care resident, was not vaccinated, and was hospitalized. The death is the 220th...
Two Arrested In Carmi On Thursday
The Carmi Police Department reports two Carmi residents were arrested on Thursday. At around 8:45 a.m. Officers went to the Carmi Motel after a call was made regarding 53 year Timothy Roberts causing a disturbance at Carmi Dollar General. Roberts was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct. He was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $100. A review hearing has been set for April 12, at 8:30 a.m.
Mt. Vernon Man Wanted for Fleeing Sentencing Now Faces Additional Charge
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – Mt. Vernon Police have arrested a 45-year-old man wanted on a warrant accusing him of fleeing sentencing in a felony domestic battery case. An MVPD officer reportedly spotted David Robinson outside his home Wednesday in the 800 block of Taylor in Mt. Vernon and was aware of a Jefferson County warrant charging Robinson with Violation of Bail Bond.
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
Centralia Police Warn Of Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers
From the Centralia Police Department Facebook Page:. On Friday January 13, 2023 the Centralia Police Department received a call from a resident about a scam. These scammers are getting more and more brazen in their attempts to get your money. This resident stated they received a call from 618-533-7602, our non emergency number. The caller stated the residents name and advised them they were (a current Centralia Police officer) by name and they had a federal warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to go to Walgreens and send $2400.00 in gift cards to settle the warrants. Luckily, this resident didn’t fall for it and contacted the station.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam Telephone Calls
From the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website!
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
Haine announces murder conviction in fatal shooting
An Alton man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in an October 2020 shooting in downtown Alton. 30-year-old Charlton K. Merchant of Alton will be sentenced at a later date. He fatally shot 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks of Madison in the 300 block of State Street in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020.
Scammer uses Centralia Police phone number and officer’s name
The Centralia Police Department is warning area residents of a new scam that utilizes the Centralia Police Department’s non-emergency number with the caller identifying himself with the name of one of the police officers. The supposed officer also addresses the person being called by their name and tells them they have a federal warrant out for their arrest.
Bailey Charged With Aggravated Battery; Perusky Arrested On White County Warrant
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail following their arrests by the Carmi Police Department on Tuesday. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers arrested 30 year old Tiffany Perusky at the Dollar General Store on a Failure to Appear warrant. Bond for Persusky was set at $500. No court date has been set at this time.
Police Beat for Friday, January 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested 30-year-old Nathan Hale of North Hickory in Centralia for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Briton McCray of McCormick Street in Centralia for alleged domestic battery. 30-year-old Chyan Phillips...
