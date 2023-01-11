ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

wcbi.com

Noxubee County man airlifted to hospital after serious log truck accident

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man has been airlifted to a Jackson hospital following a serious truck accident earlier today. According to friends and family, and to social media posts. Noxubee County First Responders – Fire, Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Responders, and LifeCare EMS responded to an 18-wheeler log truck one-vehicle accident this morning.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Victim identified in deadly crash Tuesday on Casey Lane

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Lowndes County crash was identified. 40-year-old Summer Michelle Yearby died at the scene of the accident on Casey Lane on Tuesday morning. Coroner Greg Merchant said Yearby was the passenger inside the Honda Accord that hit a tree. Sheriff...
wcbi.com

Lee County deputies arrest man for vandalizing fiber optic cables

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made an arrest in the fiber vandalism we first told you about earlier this week. Now, 53-year-old Jeffery Anderson is charged with two counts of felony malicious mischief. Sheriff Jim Johnson said the charges come after a search warrant was done...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
VERNON, AL
wcbi.com

Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair

In 1994, Dwight Owens was a sixth grader in Hot Coffee, Miss., when his world turned upside down. His father was shot and killed. From that point, Owens said he remembered what his father told him about working hard and being the best he could be. He graduated from the top of his class at Collins High School. He then graduated at the top of his class at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job as a teacher was at Laurel High School.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Woman arrested in Clay County, charged with drug possession

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Houston woman was arrested at a safety checkpoint and charged with drug possession. 22-year-old Tsilvian Caulder was stopped on Highway 46 in Clay County Wednesday. That’s when deputies found 18 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy. They also found marijuana. Bond was...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lightning strikes tree, damages home in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The intense lightning put on quite the show even damaging a home in Columbus. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence shared these photos with us. She said lightning struck a tree and went through a home on Lehmberg Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Macon Police trying to find drug store burglars

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement are trying to find the people responsible for a break-in at a drug store in Macon. The burglary happened Wednesday morning at City Drug. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the burglars stole high-grade pain medication and cough syrup. An arrest has not been...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found. This past weekend investigators sent out an alert to help find Derek Gray. At that time, no one had seen him since December 9. This morning, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins reported that Gray was safe...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

