wtva.com
One person dead in an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County that left one person dead. Lamar County Coroner Allen Chandler identified that person as Devin Cribbs. He said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 10.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County man airlifted to hospital after serious log truck accident
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man has been airlifted to a Jackson hospital following a serious truck accident earlier today. According to friends and family, and to social media posts. Noxubee County First Responders – Fire, Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Responders, and LifeCare EMS responded to an 18-wheeler log truck one-vehicle accident this morning.
wcbi.com
Victim identified in deadly crash Tuesday on Casey Lane
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Lowndes County crash was identified. 40-year-old Summer Michelle Yearby died at the scene of the accident on Casey Lane on Tuesday morning. Coroner Greg Merchant said Yearby was the passenger inside the Honda Accord that hit a tree. Sheriff...
wcbi.com
Lee County deputies arrest man for vandalizing fiber optic cables
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made an arrest in the fiber vandalism we first told you about earlier this week. Now, 53-year-old Jeffery Anderson is charged with two counts of felony malicious mischief. Sheriff Jim Johnson said the charges come after a search warrant was done...
wcbi.com
One person injured in Vernon shooting, sent to Columbus hospital
VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting today in Vernon. The shooting happened off Tower Road. We are told one person is being detained in the investigation. The victim was taken to a Columbus hospital. No information has been released about the incident, which is...
wcbi.com
Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects. The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun. Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m. Columbus...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair
In 1994, Dwight Owens was a sixth grader in Hot Coffee, Miss., when his world turned upside down. His father was shot and killed. From that point, Owens said he remembered what his father told him about working hard and being the best he could be. He graduated from the top of his class at Collins High School. He then graduated at the top of his class at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job as a teacher was at Laurel High School.
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
wcbi.com
Woman arrested in Clay County, charged with drug possession
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Houston woman was arrested at a safety checkpoint and charged with drug possession. 22-year-old Tsilvian Caulder was stopped on Highway 46 in Clay County Wednesday. That’s when deputies found 18 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy. They also found marijuana. Bond was...
wcbi.com
Lightning strikes tree, damages home in Columbus
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The intense lightning put on quite the show even damaging a home in Columbus. Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence shared these photos with us. She said lightning struck a tree and went through a home on Lehmberg Road. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
No injuries after storms cause damage in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms swept through Monroe County Thursday morning causing significant damage in parts of the county. Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) tweeted a video of the damage after a possible tornado came through. The video showed debris scattered in the area and damage to a home. Monroe County […]
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
wtva.com
Macon Police trying to find drug store burglars
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement are trying to find the people responsible for a break-in at a drug store in Macon. The burglary happened Wednesday morning at City Drug. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the burglars stole high-grade pain medication and cough syrup. An arrest has not been...
wtva.com
Police charge parents after child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA - Columbus Police charged the parents of the child found walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Elett Lowery, 22, and Tyler Williams, 27, face two counts of child neglect charges, which is a misdemeanor. Police Capt. Rick Jones said the child left the home two weeks earlier...
wcbi.com
Man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found. This past weekend investigators sent out an alert to help find Derek Gray. At that time, no one had seen him since December 9. This morning, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins reported that Gray was safe...
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
