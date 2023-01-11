ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
WAFB

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The body was discovered near several businesses in the 6900 block of Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the individual and their cause of death remains unknown...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development

Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
theadvocate.com

Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000

An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
brproud.com

57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
