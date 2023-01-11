Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
WAFB.com
Pole on vehicles on I-10 West at Perkins causes lane closure, major backups
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pole on more than one vehicle caused major backups along the interstate in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10. The incident took place along I-10 West at Perkins Road. All lanes were open as of 5:45 p.m., but traffic issues remained.
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The body was discovered near several businesses in the 6900 block of Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the individual and their cause of death remains unknown...
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
brproud.com
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
Fire destroys home in West Baton Rouge Parish
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Crews were called out to a fire in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened on Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville. The fire destroyed the home. No injuries were reported.
wbrz.com
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police can give people a $250 voucher to fix car lights instead of ticket
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge area will be the first in the state to start a new program that parish officials hope will bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement. We all know the hassle of a broken tail light or a burned-out turn...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
Fatal vehicle crash on Pinhook Road
Lafayette Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred this morning on the corner of E Pinhook Rd.
NOLA.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new initiative coming to BR
BATON ROUGE - A new community initiative coming to EBR will allow officers responding to routine traffic stops to provide a free voucher for a repair on a vehicle rather than citing the driver with the goal of healing the relationship between the community and its law enforcement. Lights On!,...
wbrz.com
Recent violent pit bull incidents cause concern for West Feliciana Parish President
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Pit bills have long been dogged in society for being violent—an opinion that is highly contested by some pet lovers. Just ask long-time pit bull owner Flo Garig. "They're the best dogs. I've had them my whole entire life. I raised my child with them....
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
brproud.com
57-year-old man hit, killed while walking on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man walking on Florida Boulevard was hit and killed Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Grady Roberts, 57. Police said he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion while walking and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Police said...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
UPDATE: Driver killed in single vehicle crash on Pinhook Road identified
Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the corner of Clifford Rd. and Pinhook Rd.
