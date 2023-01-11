Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 444 AM PST, gauge reports indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.7 to 1.3 inches are possible in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet today which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - Portions of Highway 1 along the Garcia River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:40:00 Expires: 2023-01-14 08:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CHST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Guam. * WHEN...Until 845 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 740 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Mongmong- Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Asan, Piti and Santa Rita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John, and adjacent islands, Culebra, and southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Monday morning through at least Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 06:16:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf has subsided to below dangerous levels but will remain hazardous today.
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Alleghany, northwestern Surry, northern Wilkes, east central Watauga and eastern Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina, western Carroll and Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 400 PM EST At 325 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bridle Creek to Scottville to Wagoner to Deep Gap. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boone Galax Hillsville Sparta Independence Fries and Traphill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-17 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 6 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Sunday evening through at least Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Black Ice and Snow Covered Roads Expected Across the Higher Elevations Tonight With temperatures dropping well below freezing tonight, snow covered and wet roads will re-freeze. This will cause icy spots and hazardous travel along untreated roads across the higher elevations. Roads that appear wet may actually be slick black ice. Use caution, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination if you must travel across the higher elevations tonight and Sunday morning. Be especially cautious on secondary and back roads. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by mid-day Sunday across the higher elevations.
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff is expected. * WHERE...Corralitos Creek in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings may be inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1210 PM PST, Gauge reports indicate flooding is occuring or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last 6 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include areas along the Corralitos Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kaibab Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 5500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 5500 feet, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...Areas above 5500 feet near Jacob Lake. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 5 PM Sunday: Jacob Lake 8 to 12 inches.
Tornado Warning issued for Autauga, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Autauga; Dallas The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Autauga County in central Alabama East central Dallas County in south central Alabama * Until 115 PM CST. * At 1218 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located over Dallas County Horse Arena, or over Selma, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Prattville, Valley Grande, Deatsville, Autaugaville, Billingsley, Booth, Mulberry, Marbury, Vida Junction, Gardner Island, Burnsville, New Prospect, Barrett Creek and Dawson Mill. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Greenwood, Laurens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenwood; Laurens THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAURENS AND EAST CENTRAL GREENWOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for Upstate South Carolina.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 11:48:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM PST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, through normally dry channels and river beds, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible. Largest rainfall totals will be along the southwest facing mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains Updated to change the Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for the SBD and RIV County mountains ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations up to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 7000 feet through Sunday morning, tapering to occasional snow showers through Monday morning. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the ridges and desert slopes. Another round of now will arrive on Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. See total accumulations expected below. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total Snow accumulations by Tuesday morning...3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Campbell, Claiborne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Morgan; Northwest Carter; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi Black Ice and Snow Covered Roads Expected Across the Higher Elevations Tonight With temperatures dropping well below freezing tonight, snow covered and wet roads will re-freeze. This will cause icy spots and hazardous travel along untreated roads across the higher elevations. Roads that appear wet may actually be slick black ice. Use caution, slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination if you must travel across the higher elevations tonight and Sunday morning. Be especially cautious on secondary and back roads. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by mid-day Sunday across the higher elevations.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Higher amounts expected in the San Juan foothills. Expect lesser amounts below 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in open areas. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Gila County, White Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Gila County; White Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 5500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, with up to 14 inches over the highest peaks. Winds gusting 45 to 60 mph late tonight and Sunday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch above 5500 feet, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible, with higher amounts over the higher peaks. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 5500 feet near Alpine, Pine-Strawberry, Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Snow forecast from midnight Tonight to 5 PM Sunday: Alpine 4 to 8 inches Pine-Strawberry 5 to 9 inches Pinetop-Lkside 5 to 9 inches Show Low 4 to 6 inches .
Winter Storm Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 5500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with higher amounts on the North Rim. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 5500 feet, heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Areas above 5500 feet near Grand Canyon, North Rim, Prescott and Valle. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 8 PM Today to 5 PM Sunday: Grand Canyon 4 to 8 inches North Rim 9 to 15 inches Prescott 0 to 1 inches Valle 3 to 5 inches .
