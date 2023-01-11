Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Back by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Back WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, locally up to 12 inches in the northern Ogden Valley, Park City area and higher elevations near the Heber Valley. * WHERE...Wasatch Back. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially overnight tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Castle Country, Sanpete Valley, Western Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Castle Country; Sanpete Valley; Western Uinta Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the Sanpete Valley and Castle County of 2 to 5 inches, locally up to 8 inches Helper to Sunnyside, Fountain Green and Mount Pleasant to Indianola. In the western Uinta Basin, 2 to 5 inches Altamont, Neola and other higher elevation towns on the north side of the Uinta Basin with 1 to 3 inches for lower elevation locations such as Duchesne and Myton. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sanpete Valley and Castle Country. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, particularly overnight tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 3 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Malad Pass, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts up to 30 MPH could create blowing snow to impact travel. Where winds are lighter, patchy dense fog will be possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts on the highest peaks. * WHERE...Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. Greatest amounts along the spine of the Teton and Salt River Ranges. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including across Teton, Togwotee, and Salt Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
