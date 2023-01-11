Effective: 2023-01-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Castle Country; Sanpete Valley; Western Uinta Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the Sanpete Valley and Castle County of 2 to 5 inches, locally up to 8 inches Helper to Sunnyside, Fountain Green and Mount Pleasant to Indianola. In the western Uinta Basin, 2 to 5 inches Altamont, Neola and other higher elevation towns on the north side of the Uinta Basin with 1 to 3 inches for lower elevation locations such as Duchesne and Myton. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sanpete Valley and Castle Country. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, particularly overnight tonight.

