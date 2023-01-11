Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 11:48:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM PST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, through normally dry channels and river beds, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible. Largest rainfall totals will be along the southwest facing mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 300 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 100 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Rainfall rates will be between 0.25 to 0.50 inch per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, western Corona, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa and Mission Viejo. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM PST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, through normally dry channels and river beds, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible. Largest rainfall totals will be along the southwest facing mountain slopes. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains Updated to change the Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for the SBD and RIV County mountains ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations up to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 7000 feet through Sunday morning, tapering to occasional snow showers through Monday morning. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the ridges and desert slopes. Another round of now will arrive on Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. See total accumulations expected below. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total Snow accumulations by Tuesday morning...3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.
Comments / 0