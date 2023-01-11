Effective: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains Updated to change the Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for the SBD and RIV County mountains ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow accumulations up to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000 feet, and 8 to 15 inches above 7000 feet through Sunday morning, tapering to occasional snow showers through Monday morning. Winds gusting from 50 to 60 mph, mainly along the ridges and desert slopes. Another round of now will arrive on Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. See total accumulations expected below. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total Snow accumulations by Tuesday morning...3 to 8 inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 15 inches from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO