Winter Weather Advisory issued for Castle Country, Sanpete Valley, Western Uinta Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Castle Country; Sanpete Valley; Western Uinta Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations for the Sanpete Valley and Castle County of 2 to 5 inches, locally up to 8 inches Helper to Sunnyside, Fountain Green and Mount Pleasant to Indianola. In the western Uinta Basin, 2 to 5 inches Altamont, Neola and other higher elevation towns on the north side of the Uinta Basin with 1 to 3 inches for lower elevation locations such as Duchesne and Myton. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sanpete Valley and Castle Country. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, particularly overnight tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. For the Wasatch Mountains, total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches with locally up to 28 inches in portions of the upper Cottonwoods and Provo area mountains. For the western Uintas, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs and Central Mountains, 8 to 18 inches, locally up to 20 inches in areas favored in southwest or west flow. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Be prepared for traction restrictions.
