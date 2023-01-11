ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 30, fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street; attacker at large: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was found around 8:17 p.m. unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest by police at 2188 Flatbush Ave.

According to police, EMS responded and rushed the man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

His identity has not been released at this time.

