Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
Was Stephen King Right about Utica?
Stephen King's name has been thrown around lately far more than when one of his books is being turned into a movie or when Richard Bachman writes a new novel. His one tweet was a firestarter of rage for the great people of Utica at any elevation. Indeed, there was insomnia in Joyland.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse
Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
Thanks for explaining why I-81 sky bridge is ‘an absurd idea’ (Your Letters)
Thank you for the article exposing all of the reasons why a sky bridge is an absurd idea as a replacement for the existing Interstate 81 viaduct (”Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’,” Jan. 11, 2023).
German Flatts crash claims life of Ilion woman
A 29-year-old Ilion woman died Thursday evening after police say she walked in front of a car on State Route 28 in German Flatts.
More trouble for CNY nursing home. Plus, Hochul’s State of the State (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol on Tuesday. (AP Photo) The...
Huddled around the hotpot at Syracuse’s Red Chili Chinese Restaurant (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s something we learned on a recent visit to Red Chili Chinese Restaurant in Syracuse: duck tongue is mainly made up of cartilage. The inch-long pinkish tongues ($9.99) look similar to an uncooked shrimp tail without the curve and come 10 per order as part of the hotpot menu at the restaurant. Presented raw, they take only a few minutes in the boiling cauldron at the middle of the table to cook through.
Nick Monroe’s exit is another blow in a turbulent offseason for SU: ‘The timing is never perfect’
Syracuse, N.Y. — After Syracuse football lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span last month, head coach Dino Babers asked assistants Nick Monroe and Jason Beck if the team should cancel its Friday night bowl practice. The pair, who had both just been promoted — one...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
