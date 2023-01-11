ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Was Stephen King Right about Utica?

Stephen King's name has been thrown around lately far more than when one of his books is being turned into a movie or when Richard Bachman writes a new novel. His one tweet was a firestarter of rage for the great people of Utica at any elevation. Indeed, there was insomnia in Joyland.
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street

Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Producers cancel plans to finish Lou Ferrigno horror movie in Syracuse

Producers no longer plan to finish filming a horror movie with Lou Ferrigno in Syracuse after financial issues forced principal photography to shut down four months ago. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that his team “just could not get past the gossip mill of Debbie Downers, and local vendors taking advantage of the production in mob-like extortion tactics.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill

On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Huddled around the hotpot at Syracuse’s Red Chili Chinese Restaurant (Dining Out Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s something we learned on a recent visit to Red Chili Chinese Restaurant in Syracuse: duck tongue is mainly made up of cartilage. The inch-long pinkish tongues ($9.99) look similar to an uncooked shrimp tail without the curve and come 10 per order as part of the hotpot menu at the restaurant. Presented raw, they take only a few minutes in the boiling cauldron at the middle of the table to cook through.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County reports 25 fentanyl-related overdoses in last 24 hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday that in the last 24 hours, approximately 25 overdoses have been reported in Onondaga County. Initial information is showing a possible link to fentanyl-laced spike/spice, an illegal synthetic drug. Other substances that can potentially be laced...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
