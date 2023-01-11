ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your Mega Millions numbers: $1M winning tickets sold in Pa., NJ

By Tim Jimenez
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — There aren’t any overnight billionaires, but some in our region are now millionaires.

Two tickets sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, respectively, won $1 million prizes in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

No ticket matched all six numbers — ​ 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold ball 9 — but 16 tickets matched all the white balls without the Mega Ball.

Three of them — in Connecticut, Florida and New York — played the Magaplier, winning $3 million each. The 13 $1 million winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Oregon and West Virginia. Two were in Ohio, and another two were in Massachusetts.

The New Jersey ticket was sold at 88 West Deli in Brick Township, Ocean County. The Pennsylvania ticket was sold in Washington, located near Pittsburgh.

More than 200 tickets matched four numbers for prizes worth $10,000. Thousands of people won even smaller amounts.

More relatable: Nearly 4 million tickets matched the gold ball only — which is worth a whopping $2.

The next drawing is set for Friday, with a jackpot totaling $1.35 billion — the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

