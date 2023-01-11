ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State basketball shows versatility in defensive battle with Oklahoma State

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
MANHATTAN — Jerome Tang used a boxing analogy. Point guard Markquis Nowell likened it to a brawl.

Both coach and player were correct in describing No. 13-ranked Kansas State's 40-minute Big 12 battle with Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 11,000 at Bramlage Coliseum.

In the end, though, it was the Wildcats who remained standing, pulling away in the final minutes for a 65-57 victory to remain perfect in the conference at 4-0. By improving to 15-1 overall, they also passed last season's win total (14-17) and matched K-State's fastest start since 1958-59.

But unlike the first three league games, in which they averaged 98.3 points on 51.3% shooting, the Wildcats had to scrape and claw for every point against one of the nation's top defensive teams.

Kansas State Wildcats stepped up on defensive side of the ball

"We came off those other two games (116-103 over Texas and 97-95 in overtime against Baylor, both on the road) and people said we couldn't play defense," said Tang, who is off to the best start of any first-year coach in school history. "But those two teams we played are really good offensively, and the pace of the game, the number of possessions, dictated that the score was going to be high when you have good offensive team.

"And that doesn't mean you're bad defensively, and so this pace and this style of play dictated the score was going to be slower, but we didn't score as much (and) it doesn't mean that we're bad offensively. In boxing, they say styles make fights, and this was just a different style."

Was it ever.

After shooting just 32.3% in the first half, the Wildcats felt fortunate to only be down 32-30 at intermission, especially with leading scorers Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson combining for nine just points on 3 of 13 shooting.

"Coach Marco (Borne, chief of staff) said in the huddle, or before the game, he talked about this was going to be an up-and-down game," said Nowell, who came back to finish with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. "This was going to be a fistfight, and we knew that coming into this game, so we just tried to stay poised and stay with each other in those tough situations."

K-State appeared to take control midway through the second half, going up by 10, 51-41, on Nowell's four-point play with 10:10 left to cap an 11-3 run. But Oklahoma State stormed back with a nine-point spurt of its own and cut the lead to 56-55 on Chris Harris' 3-pointer at the 3:53 mark.

Kansas State basketball closes on 9-2 run

The Cowboys even had two chances to take the lead, but turned the ball over once and missed a 3-pointer. From there it was all K-State, as the Wildcats finished with a 9-2 blitz that included seven free throws and an acrobatic one-handed catch and dunk by Johnson on an alley-oop lob from Nowell.

Johnson, after struggling in the first half, hit all four of his second-half shots to finish with 12 points. Desi Sills added 11 points with five free throws during the final stretch run.

"We practice five to grind, so when times do get rough and we've got five minutes on the clock, we know how to fight through adversity," Nowell said.

The Wildcats locked down defensively, holding Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) to 33.3% shooting for the game and 22.9% in the second half. K-State shot 39.3% in the second half and 35.6% for the game.

"They're a very good team, but also they're No. 1 in the Big 12 in defense, so we tried to move the ball and tried to space the floor and tried to get paint touches to get open passes," said Sills. "That's what we worked on all week in practice."

Tang said the added pressure of being ranked nationally ranked for the first time since 2019 — in addition to No. 13 in the coaches' poll, they're No. 11 in the Associated Press rankings — may have added to K-State's early struggles.

"There's always the factor of being the team with the number in front of your name, that until you experience it, you don't understand it," Tang said. "It's easier for an unranked team to prepare for a ranked team.

"The second thing is that there's a certain pressure that goes along with having that number, and we don't want to be ranked and lose, right? And the guys get a little tight."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

