ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Jameson Williams isn't 'remotely close to where he's going to go'

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5sSh_0kBBzcro00

Jameson Williams caught one pass in his first season with the Lions: a 41-yard touchdown. He caught another for a 66-yard touchdown that was wiped out by a penalty on the offensive line. And he turned one rush into a 40-yard gain. When the Lions got the ball in his hands, Williams looked every bit like the big-play receiver they drafted 12th overall.

"A little bit of what you saw, I don’t think that’s really anywhere close to where this kid’s going to go," GM Brad Holmes said Tuesday. "I mean, he made some big plays and had some flashes, but the other thing about Jameson, he’s just a football player, man. ... That dude just wants to be out there on the field."

Williams didn't get on the field for the Lions until Week 13 after tearing his ACL in the national championship last season at Alabama. When he did, his speed made him hard to miss -- and maybe even harder to spot. Williams moves in a blur. He runs as if powered by a jetpack, faster and more fluid than the players around him. At top gear, his legs are on fast-forward and his feet almost float.

After his first NFL catch went for a touchdown against the Vikings, Williams said he wasn't surprised : he's eyeing the end zone on every play. He was smiling when he ripped down the Bears' sideline after taking a reverse in Week 17, the rush of outracing defenders. And when he turned the corner and left the Packers defense in the dust in the season finale, Williams looked like a cheat code. The NFC North is just getting to know him.

So is Jared Goff.

"He’s a special talent," Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "I kind of laugh about it, the times we were able to get the ball in his hands, it’s pretty funny, he scored on two of them and had a nice reverse for about 45 yards. So how often can we get the ball in his hands will be a key for us. He’s a tremendous player and a guy that we all believe in. The sky’s the limit for him."

Williams didn't get many practice reps with Goff before his debut. This was part of the reason they were slightly out of sync as the Lions tried to work the rookie into the offense down the stretch. Goff has said that Williams is unlike any receiver he's ever thrown to, almost like a snake "in the way he kind of slithers down the field." That took some time for the quarterback to get used to. Their adjustment period should be over by next season, especially with the benefit of an offseason program and training camp.

"I'm excited to get in OTA’s with him, get some time on the field with him and really get to know each other more on the field," said Goff. "And excited to continue to play with him. He’s a hell of a player."

Williams is not just a deep threat, though he can certainly stretch a defense. He's dangerous wherever he gets the ball in stride. Goff threw just behind him on a slant against the Bears that Williams might have taken to the house had the pass arrived on time. Williams also could have done a better job adjusting to the throw, which ricocheted off his hands. These are the miscues they should eliminate next season. For Williams, the next several months will be key.

"He’s going to have to put the work in this offseason, he’s going to have to be dedicated in his approach," said Holmes. "We can provide all the resources and lay it all out, but he’s going to have to take the accountability and do it on his own. But I’ve got a lot of faith and confidence in Jameson. And obviously because we traded up and made the move for him, we all have the same belief."

This season was a test drive for Williams and the Lions. There was no rushing him out of the garage. He ran 37 routes and saw nine targets over six games, and revved his engine for the NFC North. Most importantly, he got his knee back to 100 percent. He'll enter next season as a focal point of Detroit's offense, ready to step on the pedal in the motor city.

"I don’t think anything he did this year is anywhere remotely close to where he’s going to go," said Holmes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer

Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

3 Perfect Candidates to Replace Ben Johnson as Detroit Lions’ Offensive Coordinator

After the fantastic season, the Detroit Lions have had , many are concerned with the news that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could leave for a head coaching position. With the Lions’ offense’s emergence and Jared Goff reestablishing himself as a top-ten NFL quarterback, many teams have seen Johnson’s value and are avidly pursuing him. Interviewing with three teams, Lions fans may get the news on Johnson sooner rather than later. With the Houston Texans today, the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow, and the Carolina Panthers sometime next week, Johnson has many organizations and fan bases trying to lure him away.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Jared Goff has suddenly become perhaps too good of a bargain for the Lions

Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot until the guarantees disappeared and the contract could be ripped to shreds and Goff replaced with the team’s next quarterback.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again

When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Lions named to All-Rookie Team

When Brad Holmes was hired as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he made it very clear that his focus would be to build a contender via the NFL Draft. Up to this point, Holmes has stayed true to his plan, and the Lions roster has improved tremendously since the days of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. In fact, Holmes absolutely nailed the 2022 NFL Draft, as three of his selections have been named to an All-Rookie team.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions GM Brad Holmes was brought to tears talking about powerful bonds with his players

While they didn’t qualify for the postseason, it’s not hard to see Dan Campbell’s tight-knit Lions as one of the best stories of the 2022 NFL season. After starting 1-6, Detroit rallied to finish with a 9-8 record. Eventually, while already eliminated from the playoffs, the Lions spitefully punched Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the mouth to drag their rivals down into the muck with them.
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Jaguars legend John Henderson to lead first ‘DUUUVAL’ ahead of prime-time playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first “Duval” chant you’re going to hear Saturday night will be delivered by Jaguars legend, John Henderson. The momentum of the team’s 5 game-win streaks to close out the regular season has the river city buzzing. Being part of this journey and still being involved in the organization years after retirement means a lot to Henderson.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy