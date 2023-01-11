ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami lawmaker proposed a new bill for the Florida legislative session to make citizen’s arrests illegal .

As written , House Bill 25 would make it a crime for citizens who are not law enforcement officers to arrest someone for allegedly violating state laws. However, the bill leaves two exceptions.

If a law enforcement officer is outside of their jurisdiction, they may arrest someone who commits a felony in their presence, or when they have probably cause to believe someone has committed a felony.

For a Florida resident who detains, without use of deadly force, someone that has broken into their home, vehicle, or vessel, detention is legal until law enforcement arrives.

Should HB 25 pass, it will be in effect on July 1. It was proposed on Dec. 23.

Comments / 11

TAKE AIM
3d ago

citizens arrest or stand your ground I think people are going to go with stand your ground so go ahead and do away with citizens arrest

Reply
2
