Prichard, AL

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 in police custody: Police

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed to WKRG that the man accused of murdering another man in Prichard is in police custody.

Keenta Todd, 45, is accused by Prichard police of shooting and killing George Lavon Bush, 45 , on Jan. 7, 2023. Police said this was their first homicide of 2023.

Mobile man accused of murder admitted to killing ex-girlfriend’s brother: Mobile Detective testifies

Officials said Bush was found dead in his vehicle on the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between I-165 and St. Stephens Road.

Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight said Todd busted his leg and is in the hospital having surgery. Chief Knight said Todd will be transported to jail once he is out of the hospital.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

