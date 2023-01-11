ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

tourcounsel.com

Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway

Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
PLANO, TX
CW33

These Dallas eateries have the best gluten-free menus: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating clean can be something of your choice, or something forced upon you due to health concerns, but there are places that cater to almost every special diet out there and especially gluten-free ones. It’s important to keep in mind everyone’s dietary restrictions and Friday, January...
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.cw33.com

