'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
starlocalmedia.com
'Why Frisco?' Page Thompson of Universal Parks and Resorts has an answer
Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
WATCH: Inside look at Recess Fitness Club in Dallas
This North Texas fitness club wants to bring back the days of recess, where you can sweat, meet friends and have fun.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
PHOTOS: Fair Park First releases new renders for 18-acre community park in Dallas
North Texans are getting a new look into the 18-acre community park project at Dallas' Fair Park.
Dallas Zoo under code blue after clouded leopard goes missing
The zoo is under what they call a Code Blue, which means "a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat." Dallas police are on scene helping in the search.
Hot tea anyone? These are the top spots around Dallas for fancy tea sipping: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hot tea can be one of the most simple things to consume and also the fanciest of drinks to sip on during a cool afternoon and while Texas loves its sweet iced tea, there are still some incredible hot tea spots around. While it isn’t so...
These Dallas eateries have the best gluten-free menus: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating clean can be something of your choice, or something forced upon you due to health concerns, but there are places that cater to almost every special diet out there and especially gluten-free ones. It’s important to keep in mind everyone’s dietary restrictions and Friday, January...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
City of Addison releases list of special events planned for 2023
It's the new year which means new fun opportunities.
