Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
ETOnline.com
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children
Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family. When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up. Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
Essence
Keke Palmer Reveals Ethereal Maternity Shoot Pictures
Palmer recently shared a poetic photo of her posing with her growing baby bump. Keke Palmer keeps the pregnancy content coming, and we love to see it. The mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot in a recent Instagram post. In a caption, Palmer, 29, wrote, “It’s giving...
iheart.com
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
ETOnline.com
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
Storm Reid's Matching Dress and Graphic Eyeliner Are Peak Y2K
Storm Reid is redefining hand-eye coordination. On Jan. 11, the "Missing" star shared a photo wearing purple graphic eyeliner that perfectly matched her minidress. Together, the combination of her makeup and outfit properly nailed the Y2K aesthetic. Thanks to the magic touch of celebrity makeup artist Pauly Blanch, Reid's vibrant...
Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look
Mary J. Blige was spotted on Instagram celebrating her birthday in a colorful look that we love!
‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Pina suffers miscarriage: ‘Our home is filled with tears’
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage. “Last night, the Lord called our baby home,” the reality star, 33, captioned a photo on Instagram of her hand resting on a hospital bed. “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She concluded the post, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much❤️.” Fellow “RHOA” alum Claudia Jordan sent her condolences, writing in the comments section, “I am so sorry for you and your family! 💔💔.” “Selling Tampa” alum Sharelle Rosado added, “I’m so sorry...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Tennis Star Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cordae
The tennis pro and the Grammy-nominated rapper began dating in 2019 Naomi Osaka is going to be a mom! The tennis star, 25, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cordae. Osaka shared an Instagram carousel featuring a photo of an ultrasound screen, captioning the shot, "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023." In a message shared in English and Japanese in the following slides, Osaka shared reflections on her next chapter. "The past few years have been...
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Prince Harry shares intimate details of births of his children
The Duke of Sussex, 38, has shared intimate details of the birth of his son Archie in May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London, admitting the delivery of his daughter Lilibet in 2021 was 'bliss'.
TODAY.com
Nick Jonas on celebrating daughter’s 1st birthday after 'pretty wild journey'
Nick Jonas was extra motivated to make his daughter's first birthday special. In a clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" shared on Friday, Jan. 13, Jonas said that he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, went all out when planning the celebration for their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jones. "We had...
Drew Barrymore's Last Divorce Hit Hard: "I Never Thought I Would Be With Anyone Else"
Drew Barrymore has been married three times, and she "never" plans to do it again, she said during a recent episode of the "Best Friend Energy" podcast with Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, released Jan. 10. While in conversation with The Home Edit team, Barrymore opened up about exactly why...
Tina Knowles Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter in 11th Birthday Tribute
Watch: Blue Ivy Steals the Show in NEW PIC With Beyonce & Jay-Z Tina Knowles is honoring Blue Ivy Carter with a sweet birthday message. In celebration of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter turning 11 years old on Jan. 7, Tina shared a rare pic of herself alongside her granddaughter on the beach, noting how much Blue means to her.
