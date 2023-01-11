Read full article on original website
Related
China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed
China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December, offering hard numbers for an unprecedented surge that was apparent in overcrowded hospitals and packed crematoriums, even as the government released little data about the status of the pandemic for weeks.
Prince Harry Feels Like He ‘Hit the Jackpot’ Marrying Meghan Markle, Says Insider
Someone in Meghan Markle's family once won the lottery, but Prince Harry reportedly feels like he "hit the jackpot" marrying the former "Suits" star.
Comments / 0